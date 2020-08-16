Missing man found buried in Ctg house





The deceased was identified as Nur Uddin, 45, son of Nurul Haque of Keshabpur upazila in Jashore.

Police arrested Rumen Mia, 30, son of Ramjan Ali of Habiganj, for his involvement in the incident, said Sumon Banik, OC of Sitakunda Model Police Station.

Quoting locals, police said Nur Uddin and his family lived at the rented house of one Lal Mia. One year ago, Nur Uddin developed a friendly relationship with Rumen, a human hauler driver.

Since then, Rumen used to live with Nur's family as a paying guest. The two men had an altercation over payment of Rumen's share on Thursday as he had not made any payment since Ramadan.

At one stage, Rumen killed Nur with a sharp weapon and asked the victim's wife to keep silent and threatened to kill her children otherwise. Later, he buried the body on the floor of another room. Nur's wife Monwara Begum later informed the matter to the landlord. -UNB



























