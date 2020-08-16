Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:58 PM
latest
Home City News

Missing man found buried in Ctg house

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16: A man was found buried in a house in Chattogram's Fouzdarhat on Saturday night two days after he had gone missing.
The deceased was identified as Nur Uddin, 45, son of Nurul Haque of Keshabpur upazila in Jashore.
Police arrested Rumen Mia, 30, son of Ramjan Ali of Habiganj, for his involvement in the incident, said Sumon Banik, OC of Sitakunda Model Police Station.
Quoting locals, police said Nur Uddin and his family lived at the rented house of one Lal Mia. One year ago, Nur Uddin developed a friendly relationship with Rumen, a human hauler driver.
Since then, Rumen used to live with Nur's family as a paying guest. The two men had an altercation over payment of Rumen's share on Thursday as he had not made any payment since Ramadan.
At one stage, Rumen killed Nur with a sharp weapon and asked the victim's wife to keep silent and threatened to kill her children otherwise. Later, he buried the body on the floor of another room. Nur's wife Monwara Begum later informed the matter to the landlord.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 new dengue patients detected
Aedes larva found at 67 establishments
Rundown road in Khulna city irks commuters
Two HSC examinees killed in Savar road crash
BD would like to be part of India’s plan of becoming Atmanirbhar: Envoy
Missing man found buried in Ctg house
Sherpur beggar thrilled receiving surprise gifts from Prime Minister
Homage to Father of the Nation


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft