Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:58 PM
Sherpur beggar thrilled receiving surprise gifts from Prime Minister

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SHERPUR, Aug 16: The beggar who returns is actually not a beggar. This is what Nazimuddin of Sherpur district has proved and he has got in return for his surprising donation what he could imagine barely months back.
Nazimuddin, a landless beggar who had donated all his savings for helping Covid-19-hit people in April last, on Sunday got a permanent address with a new house and shop, thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing the support from her personal fund enabling him to live a decent life.
The government is also giving him the Khas land wherein he has been living at Gandhigaon village under the upazila. The land is now being settled out permanently against Nazimuddin's name maintaining the legal procedures.
Deputy Commissioner of Sherpur Anar Koli Mahbub handed over the keys of the newly-constructed house on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that has been constructed with the money from her (PM's) personal fund.
There are three rooms in the new specious house with an attached bathroom and a kitchen. Prime Minister herself finalised the design of the house for the elderly poor man.
He also received the keys of a shop at Gandhigaon Bazar so that he could earn his livelihood through a dignified way instead of begging.
The Sherpur landless man saved Tk 10,000for over two years seeking alms to build a new house in Jhenaigati upazila under the Sherpur district and handed over all his savings to the UNO's relief fund on April 21 last aiming to extend his efforts for the COVID-19-hit people.
Receiving the gifts given on behalf of Sheikh Hasina, an excited Nazimuddin and his family members expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister. They also expressed their desire to meet the Prime Minister and convey their gratitude to her personally.
Deputy Commissioner of the district Anar Koli Mahbub said Nazimuddin did a great job although he is a poor man, his donation for the Covid-19 victims was a unique example of humanitarian attitude towards others.
She said the local upazila chairman also provided an easy-bike to Nazimuddin and hoped that he would be able to lead better life from now on.
Nazimuddin has earned praise for providing his savings for helping Covid-19-hit people.This exemplary and heartening instance touched the heart of the Prime Minister and prompted her to direct the authorities concerned to build a modern house with her personal fund for the poor man.
His noble instance came to the notice of the Prime Minister on the very day-April 21. The Prime Minister instantly decided to give him a house as a gift from her own fund appreciating his great deed.
At a function on April 27 last, Sheikh Hasina said the poor man set a noble example for the whole world as such great human quality is not even seen among affluent people.  -UNB


