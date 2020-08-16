

Plight of jute mill workers



According to the Bangladesh Labour Law, severance package is calculated on the basis of gratuity. As a result the permanent workers of these jute mills are entitled to receive due wages, gratuity and severance pay based on gratuity. On the contrary, the substitute and temporary workers are not entitled to gratuity or severance pay-they had worked at the mills on a daily wage basis, even though for years on end. Moreover, this year, the permanent workers got their weekly wages during the ongoing pandemic period, but the substitute and temporary workers were not paid on any count. We believe, their plight should have been duly considered in the light of the existing laws.



The status of these workers has been clearly defined in section 4(3) and 4(5) of Bangladesh Labour Law, 2006.According to the law, a worker can be regarded as "badli" if he is recruited in place of a permanent worker who remains absent temporarily. It also states a temporary worker is someone who is recruited for a temporary job that is to be finished within a limited period. Section 4(8) of the law says probation period for technical workers should be three months and that for non-technical workers six months, which can be extended up to a maximum of three more months under certain conditions.



However, in order to avert legal obligations, mill authorities have reportedly sacked these workers just several days prior to completion of their three-month probation period. Later on the mill authorities had reappointed them after a gap of several days. As a result, their probation period could never be completed and they could never get the permanent status.



Due to this cunning and unjust re-recruitment policy of the authorities these substitute and temporary workers have fallen in a trap--which is orchestrated by not violating legal bindings but bypassing it. Mill authorities deceitfully tricked them without risking any legal charge--to reduce operational costs of the mills.



We find such unethical and deceitful treatment of poor temporary and contractual jute mill workers completely unacceptable.











However, it is easily understandable that around 32,000 workers are being deprived of concession after losing their jobs. They have been told that they will get their due wages and arrears, but it is not enough for them-they deserve proper treatment.



