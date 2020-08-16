Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:58 PM
Letter To the Editor

Lowest GDP growth in last 9 years

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Dear Sir

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recently unveiled the provisional data which shows that our economic growth faced a big blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it expanded at 5.24 per cent rate in fiscal year 2019-20. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate has been the lowest in nine years whereas it grew at 8.15 per cent rate in the FY2019.

The GDP size at constant prices was estimated at Tk 11.637 trillion and at the current price was Tk 27.963 trillion in FY2020. The government initially targeted an 8.2 per cent GDP growth rate for FY2020, which was later brought down to 7.2 per cent during the presentation of the national budget of the current fiscal. The moderate economic growth was supported by agriculture and services as their expansion did not plunge compared with the industrial sector.

Economic growth is a necessary condition of economic development and it is the subset of economic development. Moreover, economic development is the sum of economic indicators but economic growth is one of the driving forces of economic development.





Every government has to focus on high economic growth to achieve a continuous balanced development. Our government has set up some pragmatic steps to gear up the pandemic hit economy to boost up the future economic growth.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



