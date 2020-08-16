A synopsis on education: Problem and solution







Here lies the major problem, which carried on growing than striving for a solution. The translated text (Math is my concern) demands proper scrutiny and proof reading. Besides, the English terminology of the mathematical terms has been overlooked and in most cases the literary translation of the terms were applied. Even the very basic of writing figures in words were literally translated, notwithstanding the rules for writing numbers in words (One may consult Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary, Appendix 3, if not the textbooks written by British Authors).



For English terminology we may follow books written by the English authors. The following three textbooks may be very helpful for the respected translators: (1) Arithmetic by Jadav Chandra Chakrabarty, (2) High School Algebra by Hall & Knight and (3) A school Geometry by Hall & Stevens.



Undoubtedly, wrong and erroneous English terminology will certainly affect the students, what more affects them is improper and inadequate knowledge. When I joined the first of the English version schools in Dhaka as a Mathematics teacher I had to face many ifs and buts from the senior teachers. So much of method than understanding. If a "comma" or the words "and/or" are not properly inserted or written then the whole sum gets wrong even though the Mathematics were okay. On one occasion (Maths Workshop) a very senior male teacher re-stated a theorem on Congruency of Triangles in Geometry, which I did object with suitable example.



The same mistake can now be found in the class seven textbook on Mathematics published by National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB). What did Euclid (300 BC) and his compatriots have clearly stated, how could we fail to comprehend it now? What did hurt me more is that a few very necessary and important lessons in Geometry (in the form of Theorems and Corollaries) have been deleted from the curriculum.



I do agree that to pave way for new chapters in Mathematics, we need to squeeze the Geometry section, as was done with Arithmetic. But how could it do justice to the students who not knowingly are being deprived of the adequate knowledge of Geometry. I would request the concerned authority to give a second look into this matter. Instead of diminishing we may disseminate the whole Geometry course from Class Five to Class Ten (including the Higher Maths).



It is a fact that due to pandemic education sector had been badly affected. If economy is ruined, it can regain. So will other sectors other than education. Gunijon (wise-man) says, "Education is the backbone of a country". Once fractures, however slight it may be, are detected in the backbone, would it be possible to stand? Can the students restart and cover up the loss? Our country is mostly rural based. These students in rural Bangladesh, even those in the Muffasil had a terrific set-back.



Most of them, in fact almost no less than 95% students outside the Metropolis are out of schools."Out of sight, out of mind", so goes with the students, "out of school, out of lesson, i.e. education." From the very kindergarten schools (now there exists K.G. Schools in villages) to college level, students are far, far away from the word "Education". Hardly, distant learning program through TV or online education had brought any fruits to them, rather they are badly affected during this period of COVID-19.



So, immediately a solution should be thought of. We may re-open the schools at the earliest possible time. Schools having one shift may be switched to two-shifts allowing the students to maintain at least 3 feet distance from one another, if required, may convert to 3 shifts. And 4 shifts may be introduced in a 2 shifts school. In such cases, school timings may be rescheduled, beginning from 07:30 am in the morning till late afternoon that is 06:00 pm.



Moreover, additional rented building can be thought of to accommodate the students, maintaining the proper guidelines of WHO or concerned health authority. To make things feasible, class periods may be reduced to 25/30 minutes, with a 10 minutes Tiffin break. The syllabus can be curtailed a bit, as well as the duration of examination and marks in the question paper. If possible a few subjects may be set aside for the time being.



It is true that all subjects bear equal importance, still then due to reduced timing and curtailed syllabus there are subjects that can be hold on during this academic year, if necessary next year as well. Let us apply Orwell's Maxim "All are equal but some are more equal". Certainly lessons in each and every subject is a necessity for the students, still there are subjects which weighs, "more necessity", these only have to be included in the condensed curriculum together with condensed syllabus. All these factors have to be decided by the concerned authorities.



If we could overcome red-tapism, then a rapid decision can change the whole scenario. The most important thing is that all the precautions that has been advised by the WHO or Health Authority of Bangladesh should be strictly followed by the students, teachers, guardians, staff and all concerned. The government must ensure "Pronodona" to the schools and colleges so that teachers, staff can willingly and happily extend their services. These incentives must be provided not only to Government institutions or which enjoys MPO, it must reach the doorstep of the wee kindergartens to the giant colleges. And adequate incentives must be taken so that all the institutions survive and remain active.



Even though internet facilities and electricity are available all over Bangladesh the general mass is not familiar with the online education and moreover, not all could afford to afford a smart phone. So, any suggestion which concerns online exams and online education should be dismissed and any plan to implement so should be thwarted, for the time being. Still such method of education is a far cry. Maybe university goers can handle such situation, for them online education can be meaningful.



Education sector though mainly concerned with education is an equal partner in country's economic development. If schooling revives the whole economy will be more vibrant. From the unknown small kindergartens to reputed big colleges all will reverberate with the sound of the children, teachers, staff, guardians, even the vendors inside/outside of the school. Even the bookshops, the publishers and the printers will rejuvenate with activities. The wheel of the transport sector will give a restart, carrying students/guardians to their respective institutions and back to home. So will the wheel of the economy of Bangladesh gain momentum.



Kemal Reza, a teacher of Mathematics























