Constructive criticism will improve healthcare sector







Even though there are many doubts and controversies surrounding our condition. Some are saying that we cannot see the full extent of the danger because of limitations in testing, some think that we are not being provided the real data. If that was the case, we would have had to leave off our hospitals and keep busy ourselves with digging graves all day long, like what has already happened in many countries.



Although the infection and death rates increased somewhat in June and July, it ultimately came under control. The death rate was just 1% then, and the infection rate was 22-23% among those who had submitted samples. Only 5% of those infected were hospitalized. Because of this low rate of hospitalization, even dedicated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients now have some of their beds empty. Surely this is positive and shows promise. Recently things have been even better. Although there was a risk of infections surging once the holidaymakers returned to their workplaces after Eid, health officials have stated that the infections and death rates will only increase temporarily and will remain under control, there is nothing to worry about.



The government utilized both the public and private sectors in this regard and implemented their policies at the field level with utmost haste.



We have had numerous success stories, not only in the times of Corona, but before that as well. Previously the number of hospitals in the country was very limited. From that condition, now there are hospitals in every zila and upazila of the country. More than 14000 community clinics have ensured that every village has access to healthcare. Meanwhile medical colleges, medical universities, and medical institutes have been established. Steps are underway to construct medical universities in every district and medical colleges in every zila of the country.



Corruption in privately owned healthcare sector had always been an issue, which definitely needs to be tackled. But there is a right way of doing it. The government's health department needs to be strengthened. They know perfectly what challenges exist in the hospitals, which outsiders cannot comprehend. In our country, there will even be corruption around the burial shroud if enough people died at once.



If the private hospitals are engaging in corruption, then the government's health department will need to address it. They will have to investigate the matter. But instead hospitals are being closed down. This is not a solution. It's creating mistrust towards private hospitals in the public sphere. It needs to be looked at whether this is being done as part of a conspiracy to completely hand over this sector to other countries. As many are aware, agencies of many of the neighbouring countries' hospitals are quite active in Dhaka.



Representatives of various hospitals in Bangkok and Singapore are active in Dhaka as well. These countries outright open their pricey agencies in Bangladesh and channel patients over to their countries' hospitals. They are called agencies or agents purely for the sake of decency. Otherwise what they do is little more than brokerage. Convinced by them, many patients travel to various Indian hospitals and receive the wrong treatment there. In other words, a lot of neighbouring countries have their sights set on Bangladesh's healthcare industry, and we need to remember that.



Recently, because of the corruption done by specific individuals, we have made it seem as if all hospitals are faking test results, painting them all with the same brush. This is not right. If there is corruption and lawlessness somewhere then of course it should be pointed out. But the public should not be given a wrong message either. If this blanket criticism of the country's healthcare system continues then the agents of various foreign countries' hospitals would take advantage of that and will benefit.



So only criticizing is not enough, rather our achievements should also be given the spotlight. Only then will people trust the healthcare system and go to hospitals and clinics in the ongoing crisis. And they will not be so eager to go abroad to receive treatment and squander their wealth. The reprehensible actions by JKG and Regent have definitely fuelled the fires of criticism. This is certainly an utter disgrace. But we should also realize that, if we continue to berate our health sector's faults and shortcomings based on these events, then it's ultimately going to do more harm than good.



It's only to be expected that various opportunistic cabals will take advantage of the crisis brought on by the pandemic. On one side, there is a group attempting to smear the government's image, and on the other side a group is using this opportunity to dismantle the private healthcare sector.



The health ministry deserves our gratitude because it has investigated various issues that have appeared during the Corona pandemic, and has swiftly created a taskforce to monitor any misconduct done by hospitals, clinics, and in the healthcare system. The ministry has also has formed a committee to oversee the service provided by hospitals. So wherever injustice found it will be quickly dealt with. As a result, the speed of the health ministry's work has increased several folds.



Besides making constructive criticisms about the healthcare sector, the mass media should also promote these achievements of this sector. If we focus their faults, then why not focus the achievements?



The writer is page in charge, The Daily Ajker Prottasha and media co-ordinator, Shanto-Mariam foundation

















