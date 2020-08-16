

I wrote a number of times for his exhibitions' catalogues, brochures and other different kinds of publications on various occasions. During the last few years, he had been suffering from a number of diseases as he was unable to attend any social and cultural gatherings.



After his demise, I recollect how many times we passed hours at his apartment, art camps, social gatherings and venues of different exhibitions.



Murtaja Baseer is considered to be a distinct and unique personality in Bangladeshi art milieu for strong and meticulous drawings, balanced use of colours, and because he had a strong social commitment, as well as a, lucid thought process. Working throughout his illustrious career, Baseer had gradually transformed his working style into abstract realism. Among his contemporary artists or those in later generations, he remains at the top.



Baseer was born in 1932. He joined Dacca Art College as a student in 1949. During the Liberation War, he left the country for Paris with his family. Baseer stayed in Paris till June 1973. While in Paris, he studied mosaic and etching at Beaux Arts de Paris. In 1973, Baseer returned to Bangladesh and joined Chittagong University as an assistant professor. He finally retired from teaching in 1998.



Baseer was a politically and socially conscious painter. During his student life, he got involved in left leaning politics. He was sent to jail several times in the '50s for his political ideology. Since the very beginning of his career, the artist was greatly influenced by the paintings from Byzantine and early Renaissance periods.

Baseer received high praise for sincere depiction of Bengali woman - her pathos, inner agony, magnificence and uniqueness.



Reflections on an experimentalist and socially conscious person



"The Wings" is one of his noteworthy series, articulating truth, beauty, romanticism and spirituality. The most significant part of the series is that all of the works have a deep correlation but each painting denotes its individuality. Subtle forms and colours create a panoramic impact in his works. In the series, the artist experimented with colours and its various facets. He also experimented with diverse forms. The artist applied colours directly, piling up thick and at times thin layers on the canvas. Brushstrokes give his works a textural quality. His colours are bright and produce an imposing vision.

Baseer started working on "The Wings" in July 1998. The works depicted butterfly wings. In the series, abstraction has been attained through fractional representation of the whole and by the boldness of colours.



"Epitaph for the Martyrs", one of his significant series, was done in 1971, when Baseer fled to Paris with his family, fearing arrest for his involvement in the independence movement. The artist inspired by colours and varied alien forms enmeshed in stones which he found on a Parisian street.



Baseer did a number of calligraphies in oil, using some of the most known words and phrases from the Holy Qur'an. Calligraphy is the art of beautiful or elegant handwriting. It is a fine art of skilled penmanship.



Calligraphy has possibly become the most acclaimed form of Islamic art, and as such a major attraction of Arabic art, since after all the Holy Qur'an was revealed in Arabic. In the series of works, Baseer had constantly experimented with colours and its various layers. The letters look very lucid and noticeable. Most of the paintings' grounds are dominated by white. The canvases look vibrant and give us a touch of aestheticism and exquisiteness.



Art enthusiasts have also found a unique taste in his collages, where small pieces of paper were piled up with a strong synchronisation. He meticulously pasted papers using a technique where he never used ink, pen or any singular colour. He had an endeavour to articulate beauty of the medium and properly explores its technical aspects. He first did a collage in 1973 in France. He took pause and again concentrated on the medium in 1990 and 1991. In the 90s, the painter used to live in Chittagong.



At that time, his stock of colours became empty, and necessary colours were not available in Chittagong. Thus, he decided to do a collage. In this period, he also planned to make a series of works to pay homage to four of his favourite painters - Sandro Botticelli, Vincent Van Gogh, Modigliani and Pablo Picasso. He wanted to do modern interpretation of their historical paintings. At first, he did a collage titled "The Birth of Venus, Homage to Botticelli". During that time, Baseer did a series of collages, titled "No More War" where he focused on the cruelty of war. He did the series highlighting the Iraq War and the collages depict the pain and agony, depression and miserable life. At that time, the artist acutely perceived the cruelty of war which separates and destroys families and friends, while diminishing joy and happiness. The artist's soul touched on all the devastative effects of the war. Some of his collages signify surrealistic imagery, fantasy and symbolic world.



Baseer did many drawings with pen and ink in the early 1960s. His drawings are a manifestation of thoughts and depiction of daily life. A painter's drawings express his or her personality and viewpoints. Baseer's drawings show the world the way he sees it, and manifest the essence of the things he has seen. When Baseer felt distressed or troubled and his creative endeavour flourished, pen and ink assisted him to explore his visions.



He recorded his observation, sentiment, frustration, longing, bliss and other experiences on paper, which became a mirror for his pensive mood. His drawings are synchronised and technically phenomenal. He wanted to proceed with a certain style that could become a personal hallmark of his works.



Many are perhaps not familiar with Baseer's other identities as a poet, short story writer, novelist, researcher, numismatist and filmmaker. Baseer wrote novels and was acclaimed for his meticulous style and unique choice of themes. In 1954, he wrote a novel, titled "Ultramarine". The novel was based on contemporary life in Kolkata and prevailing social issue of the time. He published a collection of short stories called "Kanch-erPakhirGaan" in 1969. He wrote two more novels -Mitar Shangey Char Shandha and Amitakkhar. He published a collection of selected works - MurtajaBaseer: Murto O Bimurto.



Reading Baseer's poetry is like an emotional journey. As a poet, he was a modernist in the complete sense. His style was unquestionably unique, expressive and easily comprehensible. Baseer's poems are voyages into fantasy. He had a collection of selected poems titled "Fresh Blood, Faint Line". Baseer also worked as a screenplay writer, art director and chief assistant director for the Bangla film "Nadi O Nari" in 1964, and as an art director for the Urdu film "KaiseKahoon" in 1965.



In 1987, he received a fellowship from British Council to carry out research on folk and traditional art of Bangladesh. In 1988, he visited several museums in Delhi, Calcutta, Banaras and 3,000 villages in nine districts of West Bengal - under the fellowship of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). His work "Mudra O Shilalipir Aloke Banglar Habshi Sultan O Tothkalin Samaj" was published in 2004. Several articles by Baseer has been published in the Journal of the Numismatic Society of India, a prestigious publication.



The writer is a Journalist, art critic and cultural curator



























