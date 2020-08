DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Aug 16: Local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Shahjahan Siraj died of heart disease at a hospital in Dhaka at around 7am on Saturday. He was 55.

His first namaz-e-janaja was held at Daulatpur Model High School Field after Asr Prayer.

Later, he was buried in Parshitali Village in the upazila after namaz-e-janaja for the second time.

He left his wife, son and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.