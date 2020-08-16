Incentive given to sportsmen

PIROJPUR, Aug 16: Incentives were provided to coach, sportsmen and sports organisers at circuit house in the district town on Friday morning.

Fisheries Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, was present as chief guest while District Sports Association (DSA) President and Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sazzad Hossain presided over the programme.

National Sports Council provided fund for 45 people in the district amounting Tk 7,000 each.

Pirojpur DSA distributed the money among the people.







