Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:57 PM
Tk 12cr yaba recovered

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Aug 16: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 3,90,000 lakh yaba tablets from Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf, said on information that a big consignment of yaba tablets will enter from Myanmar through Jadimora Omar Canal area, a team of the BGB took position there at night.
As the team challenged three to four drug peddlers, they left five sacks of the yaba tablets and fled the scene.
The recovered tablets are worth about Tk 11,70,00,000, the official added.


