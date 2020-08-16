330 more contract corona in 7 dists





BHOLA: Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 606 here. District civil surgeon (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Both of the newly infected persons are residents in Sadar Upazila. A total of 4,965 samples were collected and sent to Dhaka, Barishal and Bhola labs for test where all of the reports came in hand.

So far, 503 people have been recovered from the virus while six died of it and at least 35 others died with the virus symptoms in the district.

NOAKHALI: Some 91 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3,936 here. CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected, 52 people are in Sadar, 10 in Senbag, eight in Begumganj, seven in Chatkhil, five in Companiganj, four each in Sonaimuri and Kabirhat, and one in Subarnachar upazilas.

So far, 2,562 people have been recovered from the virus while 74 died of it.

CHUADANGA: Some 45 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 987 here.

CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

The test results of 85 samples, sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital, have come in hand in the morning where 45 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Some 49 corona patients are undergoing treatment at the isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine. So far, 492 people have recovered from the virus while 14 died of it in the district, the CS added.

LAXMIPUR: Some 32 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total cases to 1,728 here.

CS Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said a total of 103 samples were collected at that time and sent for coronavirus test. The result came in hand in the morning where 32 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, 1,272 people have been recovered from the virus while 78 died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Of them, 29 tested positive for the virus after death.

PIROJPUR: Some 24 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

CS Dr Md Hasnat Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected, ten people are in Mathbaria, seven in Sadar, five in Nesarabad and two in Kawkhali upazilas.

Among the total infected people, 266 are in Mathbaria, 230 in Sadar, 98 in Bhandaria, 91 in Nesarabad, 72 in Kawkhali, 68 in Nazirpur, and 25 in Indurkani upazilas.

BAGERHAT: Some 32 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 773 here.

CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Friday. Of the newly infected, 13 people are in Sadar, 11 in Mongla, four in Morelganj, three in Sharankhola and one in Kachua upazilas.

Samples of those who were in contact with the newly infected people were collected and sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for test.

So far, 595 people have recovered from the virus while 16 died of it.

RAJSHAHI: Some 104 more people including 13 policemen and six physicians tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3,927 here.

Their samples were tested in the outpatient lab at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday.

On this day, samples of 372 people were tested in two labs, said RMC Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous and RMCH Head of the Department of Microbiology Professor Dr Bulbul Hasan.





















