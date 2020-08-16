

Erosion intensifies with flood water receding

CHANDPUR: A 25-metre-long stretch of the town protection embankment at Harishabha point in Puran Bazaar area of Chandpur Municipality has been damaged on Thursday last.

District BWDB is trying to check the erosion by dumping geo-bags.

With the start of the erosion at night, locals got panicked and started shifting their belongings.

The traders of Puran Bazaar are worried as the erosion may affect their business.

Meanwhile, locals, civil society and businessmen have complained of massive irregularities in the embankment construction.

They demanded building of a sustainable embankment by army for permanent solution to the river erosion.

According to them, if the embankment is not built accurately, then the money will be wasted in the name of erosion control, and some people will get the chance to change own lots.

But there will be no benefits for the people of Chandpur, and the past experience will be repeated.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: The Karatoa River erosion has taken a serious turn in Boda Upazila of the district due to heavy rainfall and onrush of waters from upstream.

The main road in the upazila has almost gone in the riverbed.

Geo bags have been dumped to control the erosion, but did not work.

Most part of the Panchagarh-Sonachandi Nicharghat Road via Fultal Road was devoured by the river.

The erosion has intensified on a stretch of four kilometre areas from near Araji Shikarpur Government Primary School to Bandarmoni.

Two educational institutions, two mosques, a graveyard, over 1,000 dwelling houses and vast croplands have been put under erosion threat.

Panchagarh BWDB Executive Engineer Rabiul Islam said after identifying the erosion spots, a proposal to construct an embankment has been sent to the authorities concerned.

Works will begin once the project proposal is passed, he said adding the higher authorities will be informed about the matter after visiting the spot.

SIRAJGANJ: The Jamuna River has eroded again about 150-metre of the riverbank protection dam in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The seven-km long dam was built at Tk 120 crore for protecting Chauhali Upazila of Sirajganj and Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail from erosion. But due to erosion at different times, about 500 metres of the dam have gone into the river.

After remaining off for about three years, the dam was eroded again. Now different establishments, including Chauhali Upazila Health Complex, Senior Fazil Madrasa, Khashkawlia Girls High School, Chauhali Model High School, Sadar Model Government Primary School, SB M College, KK Jotpara Government Primary School, Khashkawlia Purba Para Government Primary School, and Government College are under erosion threat.

Chauhali Upazila Chairman Md Faruk Hossain Sarker said he has visited the eroding spots. A total of 2,000 geo-bags have been allocated for dumping.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Afsana Yasmin said the erosion might be triggered either by the rise or fall of water.

She also said she has talked with BWDB, and they assured her that the dumping will start soon.

BWDB Executive Engineer in Tangail Md Nuruzzaman said, "We are embarrassed for the repeated erosion."

Echoing the UNO, he said geo-bag dumping will start soon.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: With the flood water receding from Nagarpur Upazila of the district, erosion has started in different areas.

The erosion has caused huge damage at Dakkhin Para of Bekra Union in the upazila. Houses of Thandu Mia, Badruzzaman and ex- UP Member Md Kamal Mia in the north and the south of the bridge on the Bekra-Solimabad Road have been destroyed.

The branch canal of the Noai River has flowed under the bridge via Goyhata Shantinagar to Mushuria. Triggered by strong current, the water of that canal flowed strongly, eroding many houses and trees. Three families have lost their belongings.

These three families complained that local chairman and administration did not take any measure to check the erosion.

Victims Thandu Mia and Kawser Mia said, the opening of a culvert over the canal in the west was blocked causing halt to the flood-water flow, and instantly it developed a whirlpool, and the erosion started.

UP Chairman Md Shawkat Hossain said, hearing the news of the erosion, he visited the spot and informed the UNO.



























