Dhoni kept everyone in dark





"I sat next to him (keeping one seat vacant) in the same chartered flight and had general discussions on cricket with him but he never ever gave a hint", the 25-year-old bowling all rounder Monu Singh said from Chennai.

"You know Dhoni well. He surprises everyone. I was not surprised with his retirement news because the World Cup this year is postponed but he should have announced it post IPL season", Sanjay Sahay, the secretary of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association said.

Former India cricketer Hemlata Kala and the chief selector for the women's team was born on 15 August (in 1975 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh) but at the insistence of her mother and family members every year she celebrates the birth anniversary 10 days later, i.e. on August 25.









She will now celebrate it on August 15 also. "Now I will remember Dhoni's retirement announcement date and happy that it coincides with my birthday", she said over telephone from Agra.

Another Indian cricketer, Vijay Bhardwaj was also born on August 15, 45 years ago. "From now onwards, this day will be a memorable day. August 15, 2020 will be remembered for ever", he said from Bangalore.

"The sun went down on legend MS Dhoni on this day. Coincidentally it is Independence day and my birthday. Will celebrate it for three reasons".

