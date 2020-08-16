Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:56 PM
latest
Home Sports

Fire at BFF House!

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Sports Reporter

Fire at BFF House!

Fire at BFF House!

A room for referees on the third floor of BFF House caught on fire on Sunday afternoon and Fire department was able to extinguish the fire in a little while. No one was injured.
It is primarily indicating that short-circuit from an electric connection of AC was the source of the fire.
The fire incident took place around 4:30pm. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin, general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, one of the Executive Committee members and other staffs were present at their offices then. All of them were able to escape to the lawn of the BFF House safely.
Mr Abu Nayeem says, "The fire source was a short circuit of an AC connection. We along with our president left the building and immediately shut down the power connection and inform Fire Service. The fire fighters responded quickly and put off the fire in no time. Electricians checked the faulty connection and repaired it."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhoni kept everyone in dark
Afridi strikes before rain stops England-Pakistan 2nd Test again
Fire at BFF House!
Tamim, Mustafizur practices at SBNCS after five months
BCB begins Covid-19 test for U19 cricketers
BCB sets up 'Mujib Corner' in SBNCS
Tigers pay glowing tributes to MS Dhoni
India legend Dhoni retires from international cricket


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft