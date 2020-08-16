

Fire at BFF House!

It is primarily indicating that short-circuit from an electric connection of AC was the source of the fire.

The fire incident took place around 4:30pm. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin, general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, one of the Executive Committee members and other staffs were present at their offices then. All of them were able to escape to the lawn of the BFF House safely.

Mr Abu Nayeem says, "The fire source was a short circuit of an AC connection. We along with our president left the building and immediately shut down the power connection and inform Fire Service. The fire fighters responded quickly and put off the fire in no time. Electricians checked the faulty connection and repaired it."























