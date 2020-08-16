Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Tamim, Mustafizur practices at SBNCS after five months

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman finally began their practice session, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the third phase of the individual training programme kicked-off at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Both of the cricketers were last seen on the field in March during the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in their first round match for Prime Bank Cricket Club. Thereafter, the country's cricket was shut down indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and they had to confine them into the house for more than five months. Eventually, both of them returned to practice at the same time.
Tamim meanwhile had to go to London for his intestinal pain and immediately after his return to the country he had to be in self-isolation. The physicians in London however informed through online that his problem is not serious enough.
Both started through fitness exercises. According to the schedule, Mustafizur Rahman did the gym in the morning. After sweating for 25 minutes in the gym session, he ran for 30 minutes at the SBNCS.
Tamim Iqbal did his running session while Mustafizur Rahman was busy in the gym session. After 21 minutes of running at SBNCS, Tamim left for batting at indoors for about an hour.
Before Tamim-Mustafiz, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad appeared at the stadium in the first day's practice of the third phase. All three have been sweating in the running and gym sessions after batting for almost an hour. Mushfiqur Rahim, of course, also practiced keeping.
Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun and Taizul Islam also practiced according to the schedule.     -BSS


