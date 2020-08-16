Video
BCB sets up 'Mujib Corner' in SBNCS

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has installed 'Mujib Corner' at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in remembrance of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Mujib Corner is set up at the first floor of the SBNCS, the stadium, which is dubbed as the 'home of cricket.' The painting of Bangabandhu beautifies the floor, in which the painting of ICC Under-19 World victors is also being displayed.
In that corner, Bangabandhu seems to be eternally radiant and immortal.
The BCB however had constructed the corner on the eve of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
"It was constructed earlier on the eve of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon visits the place on 15th August," BCB Media and Communications Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus told the reporters.     -BSS


