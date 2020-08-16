Tigers pay glowing tributes to MS Dhoni





Ever since he ended his 16-year long illustrious career, social media outlets erupted to pay tribute to Dhoni for his outstanding achievement for Indian cricket. The Tigers also joined and revealed their love for Dhoni, the only captain in the cricket world who won all of three ICC trophies.

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan termed Dhoni as the better opponent and an inspiring person in his tribute.

"Farewell to a great player and an even better opponent-MS Dhoni. Your time in International cricket has been exceptional and inspiring to millions. We only wish you the best in your future endeavours," Shakib wrote.

Terming him as the true genius of the game, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wrote: "True genius of the game, living legend and a champion. Congratulations Mahi bhai on an outstanding career."

Senior batsman Mahmudullah Riyad said Dhoni was the source of his inspiration during the difficult time in the cricket ground.

"You have been a great inspiration in my cricket career. I really admire and look up to your cricketing ability, decision making and most of all your calmness no matter what situation you are in! I was really sad when I just heard your announcement. Thank you Mahi bhai," Mahmudullah wrote.

Opener Imrul Kayes wishes the best for Dhoni, whom he dubbed as a humble person.

"A humble man and an amazing sportsperson MS Dhoni goes to retirement. Hope he has good times ahead," Kayes wrote.

Middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman posted his photo with Dhoni to pay his tribute.

He wrote: "A true legend of the game. Learned so many things from you Mahi bhai. Thanks for everything."

The 39-year-old Dhoni's last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semi final against New Zealand.

The reticent man from Ranchi turned up for India in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

He signed off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.

In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him. In T20 Internationals, he made 1617 runs at an average of 37.60. -BSS































The Bangladesh cricketers paid a glowing tribute to former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who on Saturday announced his retirement from International cricket.Ever since he ended his 16-year long illustrious career, social media outlets erupted to pay tribute to Dhoni for his outstanding achievement for Indian cricket. The Tigers also joined and revealed their love for Dhoni, the only captain in the cricket world who won all of three ICC trophies.Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan termed Dhoni as the better opponent and an inspiring person in his tribute."Farewell to a great player and an even better opponent-MS Dhoni. Your time in International cricket has been exceptional and inspiring to millions. We only wish you the best in your future endeavours," Shakib wrote.Terming him as the true genius of the game, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim wrote: "True genius of the game, living legend and a champion. Congratulations Mahi bhai on an outstanding career."Senior batsman Mahmudullah Riyad said Dhoni was the source of his inspiration during the difficult time in the cricket ground."You have been a great inspiration in my cricket career. I really admire and look up to your cricketing ability, decision making and most of all your calmness no matter what situation you are in! I was really sad when I just heard your announcement. Thank you Mahi bhai," Mahmudullah wrote.Opener Imrul Kayes wishes the best for Dhoni, whom he dubbed as a humble person."A humble man and an amazing sportsperson MS Dhoni goes to retirement. Hope he has good times ahead," Kayes wrote.Middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman posted his photo with Dhoni to pay his tribute.He wrote: "A true legend of the game. Learned so many things from you Mahi bhai. Thanks for everything."The 39-year-old Dhoni's last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semi final against New Zealand.The reticent man from Ranchi turned up for India in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.He signed off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him. In T20 Internationals, he made 1617 runs at an average of 37.60. -BSS