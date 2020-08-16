RBI transfers Rs 57,128cr surplus to govt for 2019-20





The dividend was declared in the 584th meeting of the RBI's central board on Friday. Besides approving accounts and maintaining a 5.5Per cent contingency risk buffer, the board also discussed setting up of an innovation hub. Before adoption of the Jalan committee recommendations, the buffer had stood at 6.8Per cent.

In the Union Budget 2020, the government had provisioned Rs 89,600 crore in dividend from the RBI, state run banks and financial institutions. Of this, the RBI was expected to contribute Rs 60,000 crore. Nationalised banks will not be declaring any dividend this year as the RBI has barred them from doing so in order to conserve capital to cover defaults arising out of the Covid-19 crisis.









"The overall balance sheet of the central bank had expanded close to 30Per cent in the RBI accounting year. Such rapid expansion would obviously limit the amount of seigniorage surplus to the government. Also, at the current rate, the total capital of the RBI including reserves is ahead of the 20.8-25.4Per cent recommended by the Jalan committee that the central bank needs to maintain," said SBI chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh.

According to Ghosh, the government cannot look to the central bank to raise funds. "The surprise to the market was the rise in inflation of close to 7Per cent. This is because of the shift in consumption from goods and services to food items. This will make it difficult for the RBI to cut rates. Now it is for the government to take action," said Ghosh.

Bankers say that RBI's revenue generation is highest when there is volatility in the financial markets - either bonds or foreign currency. During times of rupee volatility, the RBI ends up selling billions of dollars of foreign currency assets, which generate huge profits because of the weaker rupee. Similarly, when there is volatility in the bond markets, the RBI makes money through its open market operations.

