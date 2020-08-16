US retail sales rose less than expected in July





Despite the moderation in retail sales reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, sales have recouped losses suffered when businesses were shuttered to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The third straight monthly gain lifted retail sales to their highest level since the government started tracking the series in 1992. It supported the view that consumer spending would rebound this quarter after a record collapse in the second quarter.

Economists attributed the increase in retail sales over the past three months to a $600 weekly unemployment benefits supplement from the government, which amounted to almost $75 billion in July. The supplement ended on July 31, leaving economists to expect a decline in retail sales in August.

"It looks like the skies are darkening once again as the second-wave shutdowns clamp down harder on economic activity and the federal government stops sending $600 weekly checks to the unemployed," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "The pandemic isn't over yet and the recession won't be either if Congress and the president can't come to an agreement on how to best support the nascent recovery in a hurry."

Retail sales rose 1.2Per cent last month after advancing 8.4Per cent in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would rise 1.9Per cent in July. Sales increased 2.7Per cent from a year ago in July.

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a number of executive orders, including one that extended the supplement, though he reduced the weekly payout to $400.

States are required to cover $100 of the benefits under the order, but they are under immense financial pressure due to the pandemic. The remaining $300 will be funded from a limited emergency disaster relief program, which economists estimated could be depleted as early as September.

A top White House advisor said this week that Trump's plan would provide an extra $300 per week. Republicans and Democrats are bickering over new aid for the economy even as signs mount that activity is stalling as coronavirus infections continue to spread across the United States.

Job growth slowed in July. About 28.3 million people are on unemployment benefits. -Reuters

















