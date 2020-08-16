Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:55 PM
latest
Home Business

TikTok and its employees to fight app ban

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

TikTok and its employees to fight app ban

TikTok and its employees to fight app ban

WASHINGTON, Aug 16: TikTok and its US employees are planning to take President Donald Trump's administration to court over his sweeping order to ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits.
The employees' legal challenge to Trump's executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, though both will argue that the order is unconstitutional, said Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees.
Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to US national security, foreign policy and the economy. The TikTok order would take effect in September, but it remains unclear what it will mean for the apps' 100 million US users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos.
It's also unclear if it will make it illegal for TikTok to pay its roughly 1,500 workers in the US, which is why some of them came to Godwin for help, he said. The order would prohibit any transaction by any person with TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.
Employees correctly recognize that their jobs are in danger and their payment is in danger right now, Godwin said.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI transfers Rs 57,128cr surplus to govt for 2019-20
Etihad owns 51 per cent in Air Arabia
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Irish tourism head resigns over Italian holiday
Air India accepts resignation from 57 pilots
Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil on C-19  scare
US retail sales rose less than expected in July
TikTok and its employees to fight app ban


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft