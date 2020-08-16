Uniqlo opens 19 chain stores in China





"We opened eight new stores in June, and 19 this time in August. We're entering six new cities, including Zhejiang's Tongxiang and Jiangsu's Danyang, which signals our confidence in the Chinese market and Chinese economy despite COVID-19," said Jalin Wu, Chief Marketing Officer of Uniqlo Greater China.

China is Uniqlo's biggest overseas market, and Uniqlo hopes to explore the Chinese market more deeply by launching new apparel suitable for Chinese consumers, as well as exploring opportunities in more third-tier and lower-tier cities in China, she said.

"There had been some impacts of COVID-19 on the customer flow in retail stores, but with strict epidemic prevention and control measures, the consumers' confidence has gradually recovered, and the customer flow has increased," she said. -Xinhua





































SHANGHAI, Aug 16: Uniqlo, a clothing brand under the Japan-based Fast Retailing Group, opened 19 chain stores in China on Friday, marking a further step into the Chinese market."We opened eight new stores in June, and 19 this time in August. We're entering six new cities, including Zhejiang's Tongxiang and Jiangsu's Danyang, which signals our confidence in the Chinese market and Chinese economy despite COVID-19," said Jalin Wu, Chief Marketing Officer of Uniqlo Greater China.China is Uniqlo's biggest overseas market, and Uniqlo hopes to explore the Chinese market more deeply by launching new apparel suitable for Chinese consumers, as well as exploring opportunities in more third-tier and lower-tier cities in China, she said."There had been some impacts of COVID-19 on the customer flow in retail stores, but with strict epidemic prevention and control measures, the consumers' confidence has gradually recovered, and the customer flow has increased," she said. -Xinhua