

ICMAB observes National Mourning Day

With the national flag hoisted half-mast atop the institute premises. 'Doa Mahfil' was arranged after the Asar prayer at the Dhaka Branch Council floor of the Institute.

ICMAB's President, office-bearers, Past Presidents, Council Members and a large number of members of the Institute attended the 'Doa Mahfil' physically and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, his family members and the martyrs of 15th August 1975.

A special webinar discussion program was also held at 7:30 pm where Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Sk. Hasina attended as the chief guest. Professor, Bangabandu Chair and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Atiur Rahman and Mrs. Shabnam Jahan MP attended the programme as special guests.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman highlighted on Bangabandhu's works and life and economic vision to build a poverty and hunger-free happy and prosperous Bangladesh. He said that Bangabandhu always carried his dream for people.

After the end of British era in the sub-continent and the formation of Pakistan, he realized very quickly that Bengali people are still oppressed like they were before. His struggle for people never stopped. He lost his studentship of Dhaka University for fighting for the rights of the 4th class staff of the University.

Mohammad Ali Zinnah was a supreme powerful person and nobody couldn't think to stand against him whenever Bangabandhu didn't hesitate to show objection to Mr. Zinnah's word. Bangabandhu never cared for any post or power, all he wanted was the independence of people.

Dr Atiur Rahman told that Bangabandhu knew how to pass the inspiration among people. He was the greatest leader who also had the great skill of creating leaders. He built this entire nation from a null situation. We had nothing after independence, no money, no food, no roads, infrastructure, education.

West Pakistani oppression was so cruel and cunning that their per head income was 61% greater than us during 1970. In such condition, Bangabandhu started his journey to build this country and today we are standing in a great position, which is by all means his gift to us.

AKM Delwer Hussain, Chairman of ICMAB Seminar & Conference Committee and Vice President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) gave the Welcome speech.

Abu sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam, Past President of the Institute and present Council Member and member of the Public Sector Financial Management Committee of Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) moderated the entire program and remembering childhood memory when Bangabandhu was fighting and leading the movement of independence of Bangladesh. ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akand FCMA presided over the discussion meeting. ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam FCMA gave the vote of thanks.

























