Ispahani Group providing and sponsoring emergency medical instruments like Oxygen cylinder
On behalf of Isphani Group, Ispahani Tea Ltd Senior Manager Maula Al Mamun along with Ispahani Tea Ltd's Sylhet Divisional Manager Md. Anisuzzaman Patwary handing over high flow nasal cannula and N-95 mask to M.A.G. Osmani Medical College Director Brigadier General Md.Yunusur Rahman at a ceremony held in Sylhet recently. To fight against the Corona pandemic Ispahani Group providing and sponsoring emergency medical instruments like Oxygen cylinder, HFNC, N-95 masks through out the country to different hospitals and health complexes.