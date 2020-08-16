Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:55 PM
latest
Home Business

China factory output flat, retail sales slip in July

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

BEIJING, Aug 16: China's factory output rose just under five per cent last month from a year earlier while retail sales fell slightly, suggesting the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic remains muted.
The data reported on Friday show that despite a rebound in Chinese exports, domestic demand in the world's second-largest economy is still lackluster.
Massive flooding across much of the south of the country also has hurt both production and consumer demand, though it pushed food prices sharply higher. Pork prices jumped nearly 86pc, the report said. Such idiosyncrasies" don't fully account for the prolonged weakness in consumer spending, said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.
Still, the glaring concerns around retail demand continue to speak volumes that it is going to take more than stimulus and deep discounts on luxury products to get people shopping again," he said in a report.
The 4.8pc increase in industrial output from a year earlier was on a par with the month before and slightly below forecasts of just over 5pc.
China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to start the struggle to revive normal business activity in March after declaring the virus under control. Manufacturing is recovering, but consumer spending is weak. Many Chinese either lost their jobs or some income, or are worried they might.
The National Bureau of Statistics said that overall, China created 6.7 million jobs, nearly 2m fewer than would normally be expected.
The trends show a steady recovery," said bureau spokesperson Fu Linghui.
Still, there were signs of improvement in investment in factories and construction, which fell 1.6pc in January to July, compared with a 3.1pc contraction in the first half of the year.
Economists expect China's economy to continue to recover in coming months as other economies also regain momentum lost during the pandemic.
While household consumption has been the laggard, we expect it to gather pace along with a gradual improvement in the labour market in the second half of the year, Oxford Euonomics said in a commentary.
It said exports would likely bounce back as well. But the road ahead appears bumpy, as new export orders remain weak and the recovery path will be uneven across economies.
Friday's data release came just before Chinese and US officials are due to hold online talks about progress on a phase one trade agreement set in January that brought a truce in a tariff war between the two biggest economies.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI transfers Rs 57,128cr surplus to govt for 2019-20
Etihad owns 51 per cent in Air Arabia
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Irish tourism head resigns over Italian holiday
Air India accepts resignation from 57 pilots
Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil on C-19  scare
US retail sales rose less than expected in July
TikTok and its employees to fight app ban


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft