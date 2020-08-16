Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:54 PM
latest
Home Business

Rawhide merchants happy as tanners pay asking prices

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Rawhide merchants happy as tanners pay asking prices

Rawhide merchants happy as tanners pay asking prices

Mosques, madrasas, orphanages and individual stakeholders had initially been aghast at the money they got for the rawhides of cattle sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha. But their qualms were eventually allayed as the merchants sold the hides at the prices they expected.
The tanneries purchased rawhides processed with salt from the merchants at the rate fixed by the government or higher, easing the worries over a possible price shock due to the coronavirus crisis.
The merchants received Tk 700 to Tk 900 per cowhide from the tanneries having bought those at decades-low rates between Tk 200 and Tk 600 apiece. The trading was faster than the previous years as well.
The merchants at Posta, the rawhide trade hub in Old Dhaka's Lalbagh, sold almost 90 percent of the rawhides they collected during the Eid and delivered half the orders.
Many of the tanneries, including Akij, Apex and Bay, paid above the government-fixed rates as they sought to pick up only high-quality rawhides.
Aftab Ali, the president of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants' Association, said the government set the prices of rawhides preserved with salt by the merchants, not the ones without salt.
Those who sold the rawhides to merchants would have gotten fair prices had the government fixed the prices of rawhides without salt as well, he added.
Most of the rawhides collected annually in Bangladesh are sourced from cattle slaughtered during the Eid. The merchants' association said they get 220 million square feet rawhides each year on average.
About 4 million sacrificial cattle have been slaughtered across the country during the Eid this year while the tanneries have collected about 500,000 rawhides from the wholesalers in Dhaka.
The tanneries began buying rawhides from the wholesalers of Mymensingh's Shambhuganj market while bargaining was underway with traders of other markets, said Sakhawat Ullah, the general secretary of Bangladesh Tanners' Association.
Its President Shaheen Ahmed, however, said many of the tanneries were not interested in buying more as they have stocks of rawhides worth Tk 30 billion lying unsold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh exports most of its finished leather to China. However, the pandemic has severely affected exports since the outbreak earlier this year. Shakhawat said Chinese traders had cancelled many orders, but now they are offering half the prices for the products.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI transfers Rs 57,128cr surplus to govt for 2019-20
Etihad owns 51 per cent in Air Arabia
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Irish tourism head resigns over Italian holiday
Air India accepts resignation from 57 pilots
Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil on C-19  scare
US retail sales rose less than expected in July
TikTok and its employees to fight app ban


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft