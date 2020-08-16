Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
India’s retail inflation rises to 6.93pc

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020

NEW DELHI, Aug 16: India's retail inflation rises to 6.93 per cent in July, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation Thursday said.
"The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in July this year is 6.93 per cent," the government data said. "It was 6.23 per cent in June."
The food inflation meanwhile surged to nearly 10 per cent in July this year from 8.72 per cent in June.
"The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) surged to 9.62 per cent in the month of July. The CFPI for June too was 8.72 per cent," the data showed.
The increase in food items has been attributed to disruptions in the supply lines due to partial lockdowns in many states across the country in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.    -Xinhua


