Retailers launch coalition to fight counterfeits on Amazon

WASHINGTON, Aug 16: The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), whose members include companies such as Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N), said on Friday it has joined over a dozen trade groups to form a coalition to fight counterfeit goods on online platforms such as Amazon.com Inc.

The coalition, called The Buy Safe America Coalition, will back legislation that would require digital marketplaces to verify information about third-party merchants on their platform, RILA said.

The lobbying push comes at a time when Amazon has been under scrutiny from lawmakers and the White House over the sale of counterfeit items. -Reuters



















