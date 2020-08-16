Stocks keep soaring, DSEX exceeds 4,800-point mark





DSEX, the key index of the DSE, advanced by 156.16 points or 3.32 per cent to settle at 4,859 at the close of the trading. It was the highest in the past 10 months.

Two other indices also advanced as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 45.58 points to finish at 1,639 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 21.42 points to close at 1,109.

Turnover stood at Tk 13.51 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 12 per cent over previous day's mark of Tk 12.08 billion.

It was the biggest single-day turnover in the last seven weeks since June 28, this year when turnover totalled Tk 25.43 billion riding on huge block trade of GSK Bangladesh.

Market insiders said investor enthusiasm sustained as local and foreign investors remained active in the market amid high hopes following regulatory moves to restore discipline in the market.

The market turnover has been staying above Tk 10 billion over the last five consecutive sessions as the investors took fresh position on sector specific stocks, said the stockbroker.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soared 494 points to close at 13,855 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) jumped 288 points to finish at 8,361.

Of the issues traded, 251 gained, 25 declined and 20 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 26.92 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 460 million.



















