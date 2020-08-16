Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:54 PM
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh a South Asian miracle: Times of India

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Times of India (ToI), the third largest English daily of India, based in Mumbai, said in an article Bangladesh is a South Asian miracle. The observation was made comparing the living standard of the people in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.
The Indian daily published the article titled India vs Pakistan vs Bangladesh, marking India's Independence on Saturday, August 15.
ToI compared 14 World Development Indicators (WDIs) to make the observation on the living standards of people in these three South Asian countries having the same lineage.
According to the article, Bangladesh has outshone India and Pakistan in seven WDIs while India did it in six and Pakistan in the remaining one.
The WDIs in which Bangladesh has outranked India and Pakistan are Gross Savings, Infant Mortality Rate, Safe Childhood, Primary School Enrollment, Fertility Rate, Life Expectancy and Military Expenditure.
The WDIs in which India has outshone Bangladesh and Pakistan are GDP Per Capita, GDP, Ease of Doing Business, % Population Below Poverty Line, Literacy Rate and Access to Electricity.
The only WDI, out of the 14, in which Pakistan has done better than India and Bangladesh is Air Pollution.
Judging the countries by WDIs, TOI said in its article, "India towers over its neighbours on all economic and some socio-economic factors; it needs to do better on other key factors."
As for Bangladesh, it said, "Despite its violent and late start in 1971, Bangladesh outshines others on health, education and other social factors; it's a South Asian miracle"
And as regards Pakistan, the Indian media said, "Pakistan, which started the best socio-economic life, has slipped on all parameters. Unlike Bangladesh, it chose to spend too much on military and too little on social good."
India and Pakistan turned 73 respectively on Saturday, August 15, and on Friday, August 14, while Bangladesh, the youngest South Asian country, turned 49 on 26 March of this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI transfers Rs 57,128cr surplus to govt for 2019-20
Etihad owns 51 per cent in Air Arabia
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Irish tourism head resigns over Italian holiday
Air India accepts resignation from 57 pilots
Philippines bans chicken imports from Brazil on C-19  scare
US retail sales rose less than expected in July
TikTok and its employees to fight app ban


Latest News
4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS
SUST offers free data to students
AL trying to demean Zia, alleges BNP
Cops who fail dope test will lose their jobs: DMP Commissioner
August carnage plotters still remain active: Quader
BNP has proved itself as a party of killers : Hasan
BCB sets up ‘Mujib Corner’ in SBNCS
Khaleda gives indemnity to killing of AL leaders and activists: PM
BJP, RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi
UIU observes National Mourning Day
Most Read News
Coronavirus: Key updates
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Russia starts vaccine production: Interfax
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft