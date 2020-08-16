Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:54 PM
NBR to allow whitening undisclosed cash in 3 forms

Published : Monday, 17 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Individual taxpayers may be allowed to legalize undisclosed cash they are holding in three forms and not reported earlier in the tax returns. They may get the opportunity while tax returns for the current fiscal 2020-2021.
Cash in hand, cash at banks and cash as working capital can be disclosed by paying income tax at 10 per cent flat rate, officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said.
They said that the income tax wing of the revenue board had already drafted the method of declaration of undisclosed cash in the tax returns and the process would be described in the Income Tax Paripatra for FY21 to be issued by next month.
In the budget for FY21, the government has incorporated a provision titled 'special tax treatment in respect of undisclosed property, cash' in the Income Tax Ordinance-1984, allowing legalisation of cash, bank deposits, financial schemes and instruments savings deposits and savings certificates by paying only 10 per cent tax. This is in addition to paying regular income tax from 5 to highest 25 per cent.
Such benefit of legalising untaxed cash is given for the first time in the country with widened and blanket opportunity of legalisation of undisclosed moveable and immovable assets, investment in land, apartment and in stock market.
The government is going to allow it ignoring experts' and economists' demand for scrapping the unconstitutional, unethical, unfair and fruitless scope, experts said.
Tax officials are not supposed to verify whether assesses has the cash in hand or not, a senior income tax official told The Daily Observer. There may be no obligation by law to verify the declaration but deputy income tax commissioners on their own can do it if they want, he said.
Taxpayers have to show their undisclosed cash in the returns through bank statement, company's balance sheet or by other means, he added. Traditionally there is a practice in the tax system in the country that individual taxpayers show excessive amount of cash in hand and gold ornaments in their first tax returns.
Later, many of them adjust their untaxed money with the declaration as tax officials do not have the mechanism to prove the authenticity of cash in hand or gold ornaments without asking to present those physically before the tax officials.
Such loophole in the tax system keeps the scope for the future corruption open, experts and tax officials said. As per the provision of the ordinance, tax authorities will not raise any question, notwithstanding anything contained in the tax law or any other law for the time being in force, as to the source of such cash.
In the last 45 years since the country's independence in 1971, only Tk 18,376 crore untaxed money has been legalised under the scopes offered by governments from time to time in various ways and the NBR collected only Tk 1,529.46 crore in tax from the untaxed money-holders during the period.


