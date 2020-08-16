Probe body public hearing today





Baharchhara Police checkpost under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district will hold a public hearing today for the "sake of fair probe."

A public notice was issued in this regard, according to sources.

The notice reads that the public hearing will be held at 10:00am on Sunday (August 16). Eyewitnesses have been requested to appear at the hearing to be held at Teknaf's Shamlapur Rohingya Camp's camp in-charge office in time.

The public notice, signed by additional district magistrate and member of the inquiry committee Mohammad Shahjahan Ali of Cox's Bazar, was published on Wednesday.

Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was killed in police firing at a checkpost at Shamlapur area under Baharchhara Union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31.

Later, Major Sinha's sister filed a case accusing Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali, Teknaf Police Station OC and seven other policemen.

Other accused in the case are SI Nanda Dulal Rakshit, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, ASI Liton Mia and constable Mohammad Mostofa.

The Home Ministry formed a four-member inquiry committee on August 2 with additional divisional commissioner (Development) of Chattogram Mohammad Mizanur Rahman as convener. The committee will identify the reasons and sources behind the murder, and provide their recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

Though the committee was supposed to submit its report within seven working days, the Home Ministry extends its time-limit by seven more days to submit report.















