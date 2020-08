l 34 more die, total 3,625

l 2,644 newly infected, total 2,74,525

l Samples tested in 24 hours - 12,891

l 1,012 newly recovered

l Infection rate 21.51pc and mortality rate 1.32pc

l Artist Murtaja Baseer dies

l Among the fatalities, 24 male and 10 female

l 16 in Dhaka & 7 each in Ctg, Khulna divisions died

l 57.42pc patients have recovered

World

l Total active cases - 6,451,570

l Total deaths - 764,649

l Recovery- 14,210,685