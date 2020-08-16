Rivers swelling, may cross danger mark in 24 hours





Although the water level in the Ganges-Padma River is steadily rising at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur, the water level at Goalondo may cross danger level within the next 24 hours while water levels at Bhagyakul in Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur may cross danger level around Tuesday, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

It also said that water level of the rivers around Dhaka city including Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar and Shitalakhya at Narayanganj continued to rise flooding low lying areas of Dhaka city and nearby districts.

But, most rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the country's north-eastern region are in falling trend which may continue to fall for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country on Monday recorded light rainfall due to the impact of the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal that entered West Bengal on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked the country's maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal No 2 as steep pressure gradient persists under the influence of a well marked low over the North Bay and adjoining areas.

"The low over East-Central Bay and adjoining areas has intensified into a well marked low over the same areas. It is likely to intensify further," said a Met office bulletin adding that squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the country.

It has also advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

It said that the low over North-West Bay and adjoining North Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coast lies over the same area as a well-marked low. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the centre of the well-marked low, thence north-eastwards to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

It forecast that light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of FFWC under the Bangladesh Water Development Board informed that the general river condition is monitored with the water levels at 101 stations. Of those, water level recorded rising at 36 stations while falling trend was seen at 59 and steady 6 stations.

In a forecast issued on Saturday as outlook for next 10 days, Arifuzzaman said water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue rising during the period while water level at Chilmari in Kurigram, Sariakandi in Bogura, Fulchari in Gaibandha, Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, Kazipur and Sirajganj in Sirajganj, Elasin in Tangail and Aricha in Manikganj is likely to cross danger level within next five days.

He said the Ganges-Padma River will steadily rise and water level at Goalondo in Rajbari may cross danger level within Sunday while water level at Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar station at Shariatpur may cross danger level by August 18.

Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB said its local office has recorded both recession and rising of water level sporadically at the scheduled reading points at 3:00pm on Saturday. A declining trend of water was recorded at three points of the Ganges River and at many points of the Padma.

A total of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin, water levels receded at 18 points while went up at 11 points and remained stable at one point. Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29 points, while above the danger level at one point.

He said that water level in the Ganges River decreased by 2cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 1cm at Rajshahi and 3cm at Talbaria points, while went up by 4cm at Hardinge Bridge point. It was flowing 201cm, 213cm, 127cm and 116cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria respectively, while water level in the Padma River went up by 3cm at Goalundo.

The BWDB office has recorded a further rising trend of water at all the three points of the Jamuna River. Water increased by 4cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 7cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and 5cm at Sirajganj points. The Gur River was flowing 10cm above the danger level at Singra in Natore with a 2cm fall afresh while the Atrai was flowing 4cm below the danger level with 2cm rise.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has undertaken all possible measures to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases among the affected people amid recession of the floodwater.

Some 3,108 patients were recorded to be suffering from various water-related diseases and 18 deaths occurred mainly caused by drowning and snakebite since July 1, sources said.









Besides, the government has distributed a total of 13,000 tonnes of rice among the flood-hit people in 33 districts in the country out of 19,510 tonnes allocated for flood victims.

The districts include, Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, Manikganj, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, Rajbari, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Kishorganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Sirajganj, Bogura, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Sunamganj.



