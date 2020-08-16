34 more die, 2,644 infected with Covid-19 in 24hrs





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,625 and the number of total infections stood at 274,525.

"Of the dead patients, 24 were men and ten women. Moreover, 16 of them hailed from Dhaka, seven each from Khulna and Chattogram, two from Sylhet, one each from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions," the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure through a press release on Saturday.

Thirty-one of them have died in different hospitals and three at their respective residences.

The gender breakdown

of Covid-19's victims shows that 79.03 per cent or 2,865 of the total were men, and 20.97 per cent or 760 were women.

District-wise fatalities: 1,734 from Dhaka division, 834 from Chattogram, 286 from Khulna, 234 from Rajshahi, 172 from Sylhet, 146 from Rangpur, 139 from Barishal and 80 from Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Saturday, the majority of patients that died - 1,735 or 47.86 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

A total of 1,012 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 157,635.

Some 12,800 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,891 were tested in 87 labs across the country. So far 1,341,648 samples have been tested.

Around 57.42 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far, while 1.32 per cent has died.

The day's infection rate was 20.51 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.46 per cent.

Currently, 52,851 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,954 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 413,064 people have completed their quarantine course.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.

The authorities placed 862 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 into isolation, bringing the total to 20,209 after 41,284 left.

As many as 18,889,076 hotline health services were given by 16,498 trained and 4,217 volunteer doctors via three designated numbers, including 53,206 in the last 24-hour till 8:00am on Saturday.

Via the telemedicine service, everyday a total of 100 doctors and health officials in two shifts are providing Covid-19 advice that has been availed by 205,089 people till date including 3,937 in the last 24 hours.

There are 15,280 general dialysis beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 4,364 people are already admitted, and 10,916 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 543 ICU facilities in the country and 218 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

There are 12,584 oxygen cylinders, 350 high-flow nasal cannulas and 160 oxygen concentrator available across the country.















