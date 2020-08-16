Glowing tributes to Bangabandhu



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on National Mourning Day, marking the 45th martyrdom of the nation's founding father on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

In the early morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital as part of the state programme,

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Premier along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum which witnessed the world's most barbaric carnage on this day 45 years ago.

The Prime Minister later went to Banani Graveyard from Dhanmondi where her mother Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to eternal rest.

Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves. She also offered Fateha and Doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs.

Different departments of the government, ruling Awami League and different political and socio-cultural organizations observed various programmes to pay homage to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom in the country and across the globe.

The national flags were hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices as part of the Mourning Day programme.

After the Prime Minister's tribute, the place was opened for public to pay their homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. People of

different classes and professions started paying homage to Bangabandhu from 8:30am.

Leaders of ruling Awami League (AL) paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing wreathe at his portrait.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium member Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary Ahmad Hossain, AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Md Abdus Sabur and AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present, among others, during the homage.

Among others, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Labour, Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, University Grants Commission, National University, Open University, Bangla Academy and Public Library Department paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu with floral wreaths.

A delegation of AL Central Committee paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offered prayer seeking eternal peace for his departed soul.

To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajat was offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayer while special prayers took place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels aired special programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day. Newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.

Specially designed posters on the National Mourning Day were displayed at important public places and educational institutions reminding the black chapter of the country's history.

District and upazila administrations drew up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government officials joined the programmes at district and upazila levels.

District councils and municipalities joined the programmes organized by the district and upazila administrations while city corporations, municipalities and union parishads took part in programmes to observe the National Mourning Day.

Bangladesh missions abroad hoisted the national flags at half-mast and organized discussions to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Different embassies of other countries also observed the Day of Mourning with due respect.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the programmes were observed on a limited scale and maintaining health guidelines.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country's independence, was brutally assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

Bangabandhu's daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were staying abroad at that time.

Besides, the members of the present Cabinet also paid homage to the great leader by placing wreaths to his portrait.









Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder paid tributes at Directorate General of Food (Khadya Bhaban), Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed at Probashi Bhaban in Eskaton, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at Pirojpur and Health Minister Zahid Malek at BCPS Bhaban at Mohakhali also joined separate discussion meetings marking the day.





The nation on Saturday observed the National Mourning Day marking the 45th martyrdom of the Father of the Nation and founder of the country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.In the early morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital as part of the state programme,After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Premier along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum which witnessed the world's most barbaric carnage on this day 45 years ago.The Prime Minister later went to Banani Graveyard from Dhanmondi where her mother Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to eternal rest.Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves. She also offered Fateha and Doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs.Different departments of the government, ruling Awami League and different political and socio-cultural organizations observed various programmes to pay homage to the greatest son of the soil on the day of his martyrdom in the country and across the globe.The national flags were hoisted half-mast atop the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices as part of the Mourning Day programme.After the Prime Minister's tribute, the place was opened for public to pay their homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. People ofdifferent classes and professions started paying homage to Bangabandhu from 8:30am.Leaders of ruling Awami League (AL) paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing wreathe at his portrait.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium member Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary Ahmad Hossain, AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Md Abdus Sabur and AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua were present, among others, during the homage.Among others, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Labour, Dhaka University, Jagannath University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, University Grants Commission, National University, Open University, Bangla Academy and Public Library Department paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu with floral wreaths.A delegation of AL Central Committee paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:00am and offered prayer seeking eternal peace for his departed soul.To mark the National Mourning Day, special munajat was offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayer while special prayers took place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship.Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels aired special programmes in observance of the National Mourning Day. Newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.Specially designed posters on the National Mourning Day were displayed at important public places and educational institutions reminding the black chapter of the country's history.District and upazila administrations drew up their respective programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, marking the National Mourning Day maintaining social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The government officials joined the programmes at district and upazila levels.District councils and municipalities joined the programmes organized by the district and upazila administrations while city corporations, municipalities and union parishads took part in programmes to observe the National Mourning Day.Bangladesh missions abroad hoisted the national flags at half-mast and organized discussions to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.Different embassies of other countries also observed the Day of Mourning with due respect.Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the programmes were observed on a limited scale and maintaining health guidelines.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country's independence, was brutally assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.Bangabandhu's daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were staying abroad at that time.Besides, the members of the present Cabinet also paid homage to the great leader by placing wreaths to his portrait.Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder paid tributes at Directorate General of Food (Khadya Bhaban), Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed at Probashi Bhaban in Eskaton, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim at Pirojpur and Health Minister Zahid Malek at BCPS Bhaban at Mohakhali also joined separate discussion meetings marking the day.