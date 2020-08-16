

Gear up efforts to complete dev projects



At a meeting of secretaries from all ministries and divisions held on last Thursday, different important issues have come up. One noteworthy issue is many government high ups are in charge of as many as eight or nine projects at a time, even though there are rules stating that one person cannot be the director for multiple projects. It is quite obvious that one cannot take too much pressure of handling multiple projects. Thus overwork leads to inefficiency and poor management. Another allegation surfaced about the directors being absent on project sites. Several officials have also designed projects without carrying out proper feasibility studies. As a result the project costs have increased manifold coupled with lengthier time to finish.



For years on end, cost increase, modification of components and time extensions of development projects have become a norm in our country. In a working paper for the meeting, the planning ministry stated that it approved 18 amended projects worth Tk 51,113 crore under nine ministries in June and July this year. However, on an average, the cost of these projects increased by 34.86 percent, in some cases.



We understand it has turned difficult to complete these projects because of the pandemic, and within the stipulated timeframe. But, it is a sensitive time that the incomplete projects are finished with utmost efficiency. Most importantly the government's authorities concerned must ensure that the cost of raw materials and labour for finishing these projects do not get spiralled.



We suggest making the optimal use of all resources. Concurrently, the project authorities must bring down all forms of mismanagement and corruption.











As for the bureaucracy, airing voices of dissatisfaction will lead nowhere; we suggest forming enquiry committees to investigate into the matters of poor and slow project implementation. The need of the hour is to pinpoint inefficient and corrupt officials one by one and replace them with appropriate candidates. It is also time to mobilise all existing resources for quick completion of the projects.



