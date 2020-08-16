Russia’s C-19 vaccine







Russia is set to roll out the world's first approved corona virus vaccine amid skepticism about its effectiveness and safety after less than two months of human testing. Russian announcement has drawn a mixed response among the COVID-19 pandemic nations but they said that it showed "stable immunity" against the new coronavirus and had "passed all the necessary checks". The vaccine, named "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has not yet completed its phase-three trial, which involves wide-scale testing with thousands of participants.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 200 vaccine candidates are being developed across the globe. The Russian vaccine is expected to provide immunity from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, for upto two years, according to the Russian health ministry. But the results of the limited trials have yet to be made public.











The WHO said they are looking forward to reviewing the clinical trials. While numerous experts and governments have raised concerns that Russia is racing to be the first with an approved vaccine and compromising safety. The vaccine could be available for mass use in October, in the same time; we have to wait for others countries vaccine trials for compare and effectiveness.



Zillur Rahaman

