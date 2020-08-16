

Essence of true education



Seemingly, a norm has already been established in the society that the educated people are the most corrupted, though it turns out to be a contradiction for many. It is true that the educated people, especially numerous government officials in different sectors of the country unabatedly go on working for fulfilling their personal desires discarding country's sake leading to the increase of huge sufferings of the public.



In regard to this, raising question is quite pertinent that these ongoing trends are the drawbacks of our education and its overall system. Is our education devoid of ethics that may lead the generation doing the catastrophe of the country and people? Does the existing system of education still lack of incorporating students with moral values? We cannot but yield to encounter these questions.



A great scholar from Oxford University defined education as that should be given more emphasis on giving life meaningful than having means for life. But it is regretting that the later one always comes to us with a meaning, which drastically brings nothing but much degradation in life. It is apparent that majority of people understand by education which helps to be well equipped for the job market, not for creating any scopes for contributing to serving the country or a nation.



On top of that, our students are succumbed to accepting an unhealthy competition as their teachers teach them by mostly feeding chunks of information through a mechanical process believing that the more they can memorize, the more meritorious they are, that make students nothing but a GPA producing machine having little room to concentrate on developing their mentality to creative activities.



There is a proverb in English that when gold rusts, what will iron do? Teachers are here compared to gold and if they are involved in immoral practices, it will not be unsound that their produces will go astray. It is teachers whose rule is next to the parents of the students in case of preaching their disciples religious and moral values.



But they are found to use the students as their weapons to reach high and in many cases they go on politicizing and mingling all the educational issues disregarding norms of ethics. It is allegedly found that some teachers are deviated from the right track and go on destroying our children's future leaking question papers or showing nepotism to the favourite ones. Our dailies often expose many more immoral incidents of teachers such as entering jobs with fake certificates, getting appointed adopting unfair means and so on. It is pertinent to question what values can they teach students?



Education Watch Report 2018 reveals that half of primary, two-thirds of secondary and seven out of ten university students do not look upon teachers as their role models for ethical and moral conduct due to their moral degradation in many cases. Similarly, parents are in many cases somehow responsible to deviate students from the right track as they themselves push their children into the rat race , their only pursuit is, no matter their sons and daughters acquire ethics or not but is a must to be endowed with GPA 5.



They do not at all get upset when their children do not cut good figure in religious subject but it lies the question of heavy shy when their children get poor marks in Math or English. Unless we change this attitude towards receiving education, very little can be achieved through reforms in teaching or assessment systems. Truly, educational institutions are busy with awarding certificates that can have a great impact on getting materialistic ground with hardly any room to making the learners to be service- oriented for the nation away from their personal pursuits.



It is acknowledged by scholars in the world that the collapse of education is the collapse of the nation and only education does little unless the ethics is pertained to the education system. Without moral values education in many cases can be shocking, bringing nothing to the people and country, rather may be the cause of thousands of sufferings to the humanity. When education is fully equipped with moral values, can be considered as true education contributing to enlightening life and humanity, which is now badly needed in the country.











Stressing on the spirit of true education is not enough; rather teachers have enormous responsibilities to take the generation to the right track fully equipped with moral and religious education. Another thing is that quality should be more emphasized than quantity with no compromise in providing true education for all in a bid to having a healthy, corruption free nation in future. In this vein there is no alternative to introducing a common subject of religion and spiritual values for bringing the common heritage of great religion. Finally, let's ignite with the essence of true education to save the nation from the greedy clutches of the people with ill education.

The writer is a columnist, researcher and reviewer, teaching at Prime University

