

Nature, Covid-19 and indigenous people



Indigenous peoples live in jungles and protect the nature, they live in hills and protect the biodiversity, they live along the major water resources and protect water, living organisms and they live in deserts and devote all their efforts to maintain much needed ecology of desert.



The places where they live have high geo-strategic values and at the same time, they are rich in valuable natural resources - oil, gas, minerals (gold, diamond), fresh water, plants and various living species. But 47% of all indigenous peoples in employment have no education, compared to 17% of their non-indigenous counterparts.



As we fight against the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to safeguard indigenous peoples and their home-grown knowledge. Their territories are home to 80% of the world's biodiversity and they can teach us much about how to rebalance our connection with nature and reduce the risk of future pandemics. Indigenous peoples are always seeking their native solutions to this pandemic. They are taking action and using long-established knowledge and practices such as voluntary isolation, and sealing off their territories, as well as deterrent measures.



Most of the local people, native and indigenous tribes possess a cherished knowledge of nature, wildlife and their environment. Millions of the so-called backward people in tropical and sub-tropical regions of the world hardly need any environmental education. Taboos, traditions and religious believes, deeply rooted in native populations, have been an effective instrument of conserving nature and wildlife since times immemorial.



In south and South-east Asia, traditions have honoured sacred grooves, believed to be the homes of almighty deities which also serve as wildlife conservatories. Ancient traditions protect a number of plants and animals species such as peepal (ficus religiosa), bargad (ficus bengalencis) many birds, snakes and monkeys. The kuna and emero chaco Indians of panama leave patches of forest untouched as refugee for spirits and wildlife. The taboos of tukano Indians of Brazil have guarded more than 60% of their neighboring streams as fish sanctuaries. The traditions of local Iban people in the upper reaches of Batang Ai river have preserved the only orangutan population now left in the state of Sarawak. In Rajasthan, India, indigenous tribes predict crop potential through wing direction, cloud type and cloud formation. In Canada, inuit people of the arctic northern territory of Nunavut have a rich lexicon for describing changes in snow and sea ice conditions. Indigenous women of Peru, have ancestral farming capacities to grow weather-resilient crops.



In Bangladesh, there are 45 indigenous groups - khiyang, khumi, chak, chakma, tripura, tanchyanga, pangkhoya, bwam, marma, mrow, rakhayin, oraow, nunia, polia, pahan, vhuimali, mahato, mahali, munda, mushor, robidas, rajoar, rajbanshi, rana kormokar, lohora, saotal, kondo, kurmi, Koch, kharya, khasia, garo, dalu, nayek, panyong, patro, bormon, bin, bonaj, bhumij, monipuri, shobor, hajong, hajong and halam. They are 1.10% of total population of Bangladesh. It's not a matter of fact about their percentage but they have indigenous capacities to plant trees, protect wild animals, knowledge to extensive cultivation, cultivate within valley, restore to health diseases through medical plants, look after hill and hilly land and conserve water, forest and ecological settings. But these healthy traditions, taboos, capacities and believes are fading away in many parts of the world. Globally, in the development process, political, social, cultural, psychological and economic rights and freedom of indigenous peoples were never ensured. They are becoming un-people day by day as they are victim of demographic engineering, statistical politics, marginalization, exploitation, distress, destitution, deprivation, inequality and alienation.

Their natural resources are encroached - it is a development game rule of an exploitative mode of production dominated by the rent seekers and land grabbers who never create wealth but take away wealth created by others. With these tribes gone, taboos and traditions forgotten, believes abandoned, we would lose an effective means of conservation of natural ecosystems and wildlife. Every state needs to create an enabling atmosphere to trim down inequality, deprivation and discrimination in the interest of indigenous communities.

Indigenous peoples' traditional lifestyles are a source of their resiliency and can also pose a threat at this time in preventing the spread of the virus.? For example, most indigenous communities regularly organize large traditional gatherings to mark special events e.g. harvests, coming of age ceremonies, etc. Bangladesh is a guiltless sufferer of covid-19, climate change and global warming. People are suffering by health shocks, environmental crisis, soil and water pollution. Agricultural systems are intensifying in the name of green revolution. Desertification is escalating; people of coastal areas are struggling with cyclones, salinity intrusion and toxic crops.



According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the only other wildlife species known to be living with corona viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, are pangolins - a scaly mammal that looks like an anteater. It so happens that pangolins are also the most illegally traded mammal in the world. Also mentions, there is strong evidence that Covid-19 originated in bats. How the virus moved from bats to humans is still unclear, but many believe an intermediate host was involved.



We may set aside the indigenous peoples not only give back to their rights but also use their capacities for ecological, forest and wildlife, climate and environmental security. Context demands to prepare a Covid-19 response package that will financially support marginal communities and indigenous peoples in nature conservation. It is sturdy to unbutton the distressing suffering that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused. But by investing to protect biodiversity and empower indigenous peoples, we can set a sustainable tomorrow.

The writer is an environment analyst & Associate Member of Bangladesh Economic Association















