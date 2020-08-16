Scientists letter urging new measures for airborne spread of C-19







Currently, 239 researchers from 32 different countries and many different scientific fields (including aerosol physics, epidemiology, and virology) wrote an open letter in the New York Times on Saturday, July 4, encouraging WHO to change their recommendations. Researchers pointed out that we have ignored the danger of COVID-19 spreading indoors. If they (WHO) hear their call, the way the world controls infection could change dramatically.



In addition to the large droplet and fomites transmissions, 239 scientists have proposed another route of transmission, called airborne transmission. The letter was led by Lidia Morawska, an internationally recognized air quality and health expert at Queensland University of Technology, calling on public health organizations like WHO to respond to "overwhelming" research on the threats of microdroplets. They are exceptionally minuscule respiratory particles (of 5 microns or less in measurement) that we discharge when we inhale, talk, laugh, sing, etc. Since these particles are minuscule and light, they can stay suspended noticeable all around and afterward breathed in by another person, somewhat like tobacco smoke. This is as opposed to the bigger, heavier breath droplets, which fall rapidly to the ground.

More and more evidence shows that small airborne-droplet transmission is an important route of indoor infection. Professor Morawska said scientists have unquestionably proved that the risk of these droplets exceeds 1 to 2 meters, which may make the 1.5-meter social distancing rule insufficient. Another study found that microscopic droplets with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less can linger longer in the air for 2 hours or more.



Professor Morawska says people can think they are completely secured in accordance with the current guidance, yet truth be told, extra airborne safeguards are expected to additionally decrease the spread of the infection. The researchers state that airborne transmission has all the earmarks of being the main reasonable clarification for a few superspreading occasions.



A particularly important study is a study of a restaurant in Guangzhou, China. 10 people from three different families were infected, but neither the waiter nor 68 other customers were infected.



Morawska, who was not associated with the research, says the authors watched no proof of any contact between individuals, yet indicated how the transmission happened through the air in a crowded and inadequately ventilated place. There was no outside air supply except for a short time and rarely opened fire doors. The researchers found that the three families' tables were in the direct line of one air conditioning unit. The study observed some infected customers at a distance of 4.6 m and concluded that aerosol transmission played a role in the epidemic. The study also noted that the other tables were being serviced by four other air conditioning units and that none of the waiters or other customers were infected.



Another recent observation indicated that singing may cause 53 out of 61 "Skagit Valley Choir" members to become ill, who participated in choir rehearsal in Washington in 10th March 2020 and two of them died of COVID-19. The members of the "Skagit Valley Choir" believed that no one had any symptoms of illness. They used hand sanitizer, brought their own music score, and did not hug or shake hands. But research conducted by a team found that a singer did show any symptom and was later tested positive for infection.



Numerous investigations led on the spread of MERS and flu have additionally demonstrated the risk of airborne transmission, for instance, 72 percent of the 54 travellers on a plane in Alaska which had no ventilation for 4.5 hours contracted flu in 1977, the letter states.



The open letter said there are good reasons to expect SARS-CoV-2 to behave similarly, and the spread of microdroplets is a significant pathway.



The scientists in their letter suggested three more practical, user-friendly and inexpensive approaches to relieve the danger of airborne transmission of COVID-19.



l Ventilation: achieved by supplying clean outdoor air and minimizing recirculated air especially in public buildings, working environments, schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

l Airborne infection control units such as local exhaust, germicidal ultraviolet lights and high efficiency air filtration.

l Avoid overcrowded public transport and buildings.



Reactions from WHO: In the latest interim guidance, the WHO stated that current evidence shows that COVID-19 is mainly spread through large droplets when the distance between people is less than 1 meter. It likewise cautions that transmission may happen through fomites but experts accept that risk is very low.



In a remark for The Lancet, a leading peer-reviewed medical journal, Emanuel Goldman, a professor of microbiology, contends that the probability of getting the infection through contact with fomites, is exceptionally little.



According to the WHO airborne transmission may just happen during aerosol creating methodology in medical settings, for instance intubation (inserting a tube through a person's mouth and into their airway) or resuscitation,



The WHO stated that more research is needed to determine the risk of airborne transmission in other environments, and solve many recognized research gaps.



The conclusion that can be drawn is that scientists admit that there is still a lack of evidence for the mystery of airborne transmission, but that we still have a lot of knowledge to learn about the spread of large droplets. They said that until we have a vaccine, all routes of transmission must be interrupted, and if the importance of ventilation is not recognized, it will bring serious consequences.



Scientists say that people might think that following current recommendations can completely protect them, but in reality, further aerial interventions are needed to further reduce the risk of infection. They also believe that as countries promote reopening measures, this matter has importance now.

Dr Mohammad Mainul Karim is a Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, University of Dhaka, Raziya Sultana Chowdhury works at International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health (ILAQH), WHO Collaborating Centre, Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia





















