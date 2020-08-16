45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu observed



The photos show wreaths being placed in Kishoreganj (1), Bagerhat (2), Bogura (3), Gaibandha (4), Gopalganj (5), Joypurhat (6), and Dinajpur (7), and a Munajat being offered in Cumilla, (8) and a discussion being held in Khulna (9). photos: observer

The national flag was hoisted half-mast atop all government, non-government and autonomous organisations.

The day's programmes included holding Quaran Khani, Milad and Doa Mahfil, discussion meeting on life and achievements of Bangabandhu, mourning procession, children's art competition, blood donation, destitute feeding, cultural function and placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Special prayers were also offered in all religious institutions on the day.

BAGERHAT: To mark the day, district administration and district Awami League (AL) placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

At that time, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Roy, Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Kamruzzaman Tuku, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Sarder Nasir Uddin were also present.

Later, special prayer was offered seeking salvation to the souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.

A discussion meeting was held at Bagerhat Swadhinata Udyan.

Besides, district police, Bagerhat Press Club, Bagerhat Sadar Hospital, Sadar Upazila Parishad, and district Chhatra League also paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

BARISHAL: On the day, different programmes were organised.

Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah, and district AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus placed wreaths on the portraits of Bangabandhu, Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat and Shaheed Serniabat in front of AL office in the morning.

BHOLA: To mark the day, DC, SP, officials of local administration, and general people placed floral tributes on the portrait of Bangabandhu on DC office premises.

Later, officials of different public and private organisations placed tributes there.

One-minute silence was held showing respect to Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.

Later, munajat was offered seeking salvation to the martyrs of the day.

BOGURA: On the occasion, one-minute silence was held there showing respect to Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.

At 8am, district AL and its front wings placed floral tributes on the portrait of Bangabandhu at district AL office.

Later, general people paid tribute to Bangabandhu at Mujib Mancha in Satmatha area of the district town.

Among others, DC Md Ziaul Haque, SP Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, district AL President Mojibor Rahman Maznu, GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossen, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq also paid tribute to Bangabandhu at Mujib Mancha.

Besides, district administration, district police, district Muktijoddha Unit Command, Zila Parishad, Sadar Upazila AL, upazila parishad, Bogura Chamber of Commerce and Industries, district sports association, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (Bogura circle), Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, and district Bangabandhu Parishad also paid tribute to Bangabandhu.

CHUADANGA: To mark the day, district administration, district AL and its front wings organised different programmes.

President of district AL Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, MP, placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu in district AL office at 6am.

DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at 7am on the DC office premises. SP Jahidul Islam and other officials of DC office were also present at that time.

District information office screened Bangabandhu's historical March 7 speech at different important points of the district town.

Later, a virtual discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room where Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, MP, was present as chief guest and DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was in the chair.

Among others, SP Jahidul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Shamsul Abedin, Sadar Upazila Chairman Asadul Haque Biswas, Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Obaidur Rahman, and former Mayor Reajul Islam Joarder were also present at the meeting.

DINAJPUR: To mark the day, Kaharol Upazila administration organised a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad hallroom where Monoranjan Sheel Gopal, MP, was present as chief guest and UNO Md Monirul Hasan was in the chair.

Among others, AC (Land) Hasan Md Hafizur Rahman, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shafiul Azam, Kaharol PS OC Manoj Kumar, former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Puran Chandra Roy, upazila AL President AKM Faruk, GS Md Hafizul Islam Chowdhury, and Joint GS Rajendra Deb Nath were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the chief guest placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Upazila Parishad premises.

FENI: On the day, teachers, officials and staff of Feni Girls' Cadet College wore black badges and hoisted national flag half-mast.

Later, a discussion meeting was held and a documentary was screened at Birsreshtha Shaheed Mostofa Auditorium of the college.

Principal of the college Group Captain Munim Khan Majlish, BPP, PSC, ATC, spoke as chief guest at the meeting.

Among others, Associate Professor of the college Md Rasheduzzaman, and Workshop Instructor Maridul Islam also addressed the meeting.

Besides, special prayers were also offered on the occasion.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration organised different programmes including a discussion meeting on the life of Bangabandhu in DC office conference room at 11am with DC Abdul Matin in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, addressed the function as chief discussant and SP Towhidul Islam, CS Dr ABM Abu Hanif, Acting President of district AL Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu, GS Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Jahangir Kabir Milon, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, and freedom fighter Goutam Chandra Modak were also the discussants.

DC Abdul Matin said the memory of Bangabandhu should be alive among all.

Later, the guests distributed prizes to the winners who participated in the art and poem reciting competition conducted by ZSA, said NDC Shahidul Islam.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, on behalf of the Prime Minister, her Military Secretary Major General Nakib Ahmad Chowdhury placed wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu in Tungipara Upazila of the district.

At that time, a smart contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave Guard of Honour.

Later, led by AL Presidium Member Lt Colonel (Retired) Faruk Khan, MP, AL leaders and activists placed wreaths.

At that time, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint GS AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossen, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk, MP, Gopalganj AL President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and GS Mahbub Ali Khan were also present.

JOYPURHAT: On the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at local Shilpakala Academy where district AL President Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, was present as chief guest and DC Md Shariful Islam was in the chair.

Among others, SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, and Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali were present as special guests.

Sadar UNO Milton Chandra Roy also spoke at the meeting.

At that time, the DYD distributed Taka one crore loan among 126 youths.

KHULNA: To mark the day, at least three people of each organisation placed wreaths on the monument of Bangabandhu on Khulna Betar premises about 8:30am maintaining social distance.

Instead of outdoor programmes, virtual discussion meetings and Doa Mahfil were held this year due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, freedom fighters, government high officials, and leaders of civil society, among others, also placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Distribution of food among the destitute and screening of film on life and works of Bangabandhu and special prayers at all religious institutions were also held.

Besides, competitions on painting, essay writing, Hamd and Naat and recitation of poems, and discussions were also arranged at educational institutions and other places.

District administration organised a discussion meeting while DYD distributed prizes among the winners of essay, art, Hamd, Naat and poem recitation competitions and cheque among freedom fighters at DC's conference room.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader addressed the meeting as chief guest while DC Md Helal Hossain was in the chair.

Besides, district administration distributed foodstuffs and other items to different madrasas and orphanages.

On the other hand, KCC, District Information Office, Press Information Department, Islamic Foundation, Khulna WASA, OZOPADICO, Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, Khulna Betar, Khulna Civil Surgeon Office, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists, Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum, Mongla Port Authority, deputy inspector general of police, Khulna Range, Khulna Metropolitan Police and other organisations observed different programmes separately.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised.

A discussion meeting was held at District Collectorate conference room with DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury in the chair.

Among others, district AL President Advocate Karmul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate M A Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, SP Masrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Miah, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque, former Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah, district AL Joint Secretary Advocate Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, and district Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum also spoke on the occasion.

Special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions.

KURIGRAM: On the day, district administration, district police, Muktijoddha Sangsad, and district AL and its front wings placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Kurigram Swadhinota Bijoy Stambha Chattar in the morning.

District administration organised a discussion meeting at Kurigram Town Hall.

Among others, DC Md Rezaul Karim, SP Muhibul Islam Khan, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL President Md Jafar Ali, Sadar Upazila Chairman, and district AL GS Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju were present at the meeting.

Other programmes included hoisting of national flag half-mast atop district AL office, discussion meeting, Milad Mahfil and destitute feeding.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

Floral tributes were offered on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Chattar in the town by local lawmaker and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and on behalf of lawmaker from reserved seat Sheikh Anny Rahman.

Among others, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, district AL GS MA Hakim Hawlader, SP Haiatul Islam Khan, district Muktijoddha Sangsad, government offices, educational institutions, Juba League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and financial, socio-cultural and professional organisations also offered tributes.

A discussion meeting was also held at DC office conference hall with DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain in the chair while Minister SM Reazul Karim was chief guest.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: On the day, at 10am, through guard of honour at Nabinagar Muktijoddha Complex, tribute was paid to Bangabandhu. Later, wreaths were placed on his portrait.

Besides, discussion meeting, Milad Mahfil and prize distribution were held at the Upazila Parishad Auditorium.

Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Masum, these functions were attended by Ebadul Karim, MP, as chief guest while Upazila Chairman Mohammad Maniruzzaman, Vice-Chairman Zakir Hossain Sadek and Woman Vice-Chairman Sheuli Rahman were present as special guests.

Among others, upazila AL GS MA Halim, Nabinagar Municipality Mayor Advocate Shib Shankar Das, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hasan, Additional SP (Nabinagar Circle) Mokbul Hossain, Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Probhas Chandra Dhar, Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Shamsul Alam, and Zila Parishad Member Nurunnahar Begum were also present.

Besides, on behalf of Department of Youth Development (DYD), cheques worth Tk 5.44 lakh were distributed among youths.

ATRAI, NAGOGAON: To mark the day, upazila administration, and Atrai PS placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's mural at Ahsanganj Railway Station and on the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Muktijoddha Complex.

Among others, UNO Md Sanaul Haque, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, AC (Land) Arif Murshed Mishu, OC of the PS Moslem Uddin, Woman Vice-Chairman Momtaz Begum, OC (Investigation) Mozammel Haque, ex-Muktijoddha Commanders Sajedur Rahman Dudu and Akhteruzzaman, Food Officer Nuruddin, and Youth Development Officer Fazlul Haque were also present at that time.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: To mark the day, at 9am, Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP, upazila parishad, Bagatipara Model PS, upazila AL, Chhatra League and different front organisations placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the UP premises.









A discussion meeting was also held at Upazila Shilpakala Academy.

Presided over by UNO Priyanka Debi Pal, it was attended by Upazila Chairman Ohidul Islam Gakul as special guest.

Among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdul Hadi, Woman Vice-Chairman Khodiza Begum Shapla, freedom fighter Shyamol Kumar Roy, Agriculture Officer Momrez Ali, Police Officer Monirul Islam, district AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Yunus Ali, and Zila Parishad Woman Member and upazila AL President Farida Parveen were also present on the occasion.

The National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed in all the districts of the country on Saturday with much enthusiasm and in a befitting manner.The national flag was hoisted half-mast atop all government, non-government and autonomous organisations.The day's programmes included holding Quaran Khani, Milad and Doa Mahfil, discussion meeting on life and achievements of Bangabandhu, mourning procession, children's art competition, blood donation, destitute feeding, cultural function and placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.Special prayers were also offered in all religious institutions on the day.BAGERHAT: To mark the day, district administration and district Awami League (AL) placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.At that time, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Roy, Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Kamruzzaman Tuku, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Sarder Nasir Uddin were also present.Later, special prayer was offered seeking salvation to the souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.A discussion meeting was held at Bagerhat Swadhinata Udyan.Besides, district police, Bagerhat Press Club, Bagerhat Sadar Hospital, Sadar Upazila Parishad, and district Chhatra League also paid tribute to Bangabandhu.BARISHAL: On the day, different programmes were organised.Barishal City Corporation Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah, and district AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus placed wreaths on the portraits of Bangabandhu, Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat and Shaheed Serniabat in front of AL office in the morning.BHOLA: To mark the day, DC, SP, officials of local administration, and general people placed floral tributes on the portrait of Bangabandhu on DC office premises.Later, officials of different public and private organisations placed tributes there.One-minute silence was held showing respect to Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.Later, munajat was offered seeking salvation to the martyrs of the day.BOGURA: On the occasion, one-minute silence was held there showing respect to Bangabandhu and his martyred family members.At 8am, district AL and its front wings placed floral tributes on the portrait of Bangabandhu at district AL office.Later, general people paid tribute to Bangabandhu at Mujib Mancha in Satmatha area of the district town.Among others, DC Md Ziaul Haque, SP Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, district AL President Mojibor Rahman Maznu, GS Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossen, and Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Sufian Shafiq also paid tribute to Bangabandhu at Mujib Mancha.Besides, district administration, district police, district Muktijoddha Unit Command, Zila Parishad, Sadar Upazila AL, upazila parishad, Bogura Chamber of Commerce and Industries, district sports association, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (Bogura circle), Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, and district Bangabandhu Parishad also paid tribute to Bangabandhu.CHUADANGA: To mark the day, district administration, district AL and its front wings organised different programmes.President of district AL Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, MP, placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu in district AL office at 6am.DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at 7am on the DC office premises. SP Jahidul Islam and other officials of DC office were also present at that time.District information office screened Bangabandhu's historical March 7 speech at different important points of the district town.Later, a virtual discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room where Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun, MP, was present as chief guest and DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was in the chair.Among others, SP Jahidul Islam, Zila Parishad Chairman Shamsul Abedin, Sadar Upazila Chairman Asadul Haque Biswas, Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Obaidur Rahman, and former Mayor Reajul Islam Joarder were also present at the meeting.DINAJPUR: To mark the day, Kaharol Upazila administration organised a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad hallroom where Monoranjan Sheel Gopal, MP, was present as chief guest and UNO Md Monirul Hasan was in the chair.Among others, AC (Land) Hasan Md Hafizur Rahman, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shafiul Azam, Kaharol PS OC Manoj Kumar, former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Puran Chandra Roy, upazila AL President AKM Faruk, GS Md Hafizul Islam Chowdhury, and Joint GS Rajendra Deb Nath were also present at the meeting.Earlier, the chief guest placed wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Upazila Parishad premises.FENI: On the day, teachers, officials and staff of Feni Girls' Cadet College wore black badges and hoisted national flag half-mast.Later, a discussion meeting was held and a documentary was screened at Birsreshtha Shaheed Mostofa Auditorium of the college.Principal of the college Group Captain Munim Khan Majlish, BPP, PSC, ATC, spoke as chief guest at the meeting.Among others, Associate Professor of the college Md Rasheduzzaman, and Workshop Instructor Maridul Islam also addressed the meeting.Besides, special prayers were also offered on the occasion.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration organised different programmes including a discussion meeting on the life of Bangabandhu in DC office conference room at 11am with DC Abdul Matin in the chair.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, addressed the function as chief discussant and SP Towhidul Islam, CS Dr ABM Abu Hanif, Acting President of district AL Farhad Abdullah Harun Bablu, GS Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Jahangir Kabir Milon, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, and freedom fighter Goutam Chandra Modak were also the discussants.DC Abdul Matin said the memory of Bangabandhu should be alive among all.Later, the guests distributed prizes to the winners who participated in the art and poem reciting competition conducted by ZSA, said NDC Shahidul Islam.GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, on behalf of the Prime Minister, her Military Secretary Major General Nakib Ahmad Chowdhury placed wreath on the grave of Bangabandhu in Tungipara Upazila of the district.At that time, a smart contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave Guard of Honour.Later, led by AL Presidium Member Lt Colonel (Retired) Faruk Khan, MP, AL leaders and activists placed wreaths.At that time, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint GS AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossen, State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk, MP, Gopalganj AL President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, and GS Mahbub Ali Khan were also present.JOYPURHAT: On the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at local Shilpakala Academy where district AL President Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, was present as chief guest and DC Md Shariful Islam was in the chair.Among others, SP Mohammad Salam Kabir, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, and Sadar Upazila Chairman SM Solaiman Ali were present as special guests.Sadar UNO Milton Chandra Roy also spoke at the meeting.At that time, the DYD distributed Taka one crore loan among 126 youths.KHULNA: To mark the day, at least three people of each organisation placed wreaths on the monument of Bangabandhu on Khulna Betar premises about 8:30am maintaining social distance.Instead of outdoor programmes, virtual discussion meetings and Doa Mahfil were held this year due to Covid-19 outbreak.Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, freedom fighters, government high officials, and leaders of civil society, among others, also placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.Distribution of food among the destitute and screening of film on life and works of Bangabandhu and special prayers at all religious institutions were also held.Besides, competitions on painting, essay writing, Hamd and Naat and recitation of poems, and discussions were also arranged at educational institutions and other places.District administration organised a discussion meeting while DYD distributed prizes among the winners of essay, art, Hamd, Naat and poem recitation competitions and cheque among freedom fighters at DC's conference room.Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader addressed the meeting as chief guest while DC Md Helal Hossain was in the chair.Besides, district administration distributed foodstuffs and other items to different madrasas and orphanages.On the other hand, KCC, District Information Office, Press Information Department, Islamic Foundation, Khulna WASA, OZOPADICO, Sundarban Gas Company Ltd, Khulna Betar, Khulna Civil Surgeon Office, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Khulna Press Club, Khulna Union of Journalists, Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum, Mongla Port Authority, deputy inspector general of police, Khulna Range, Khulna Metropolitan Police and other organisations observed different programmes separately.KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised.A discussion meeting was held at District Collectorate conference room with DC Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury in the chair.Among others, district AL President Advocate Karmul Ahsan Shajahan, GS Advocate M A Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, SP Masrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Miah, Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Haque, former Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah, district AL Joint Secretary Advocate Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu, and district Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum also spoke on the occasion.Special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions.KURIGRAM: On the day, district administration, district police, Muktijoddha Sangsad, and district AL and its front wings placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Kurigram Swadhinota Bijoy Stambha Chattar in the morning.District administration organised a discussion meeting at Kurigram Town Hall.Among others, DC Md Rezaul Karim, SP Muhibul Islam Khan, Zila Parishad Chairman and district AL President Md Jafar Ali, Sadar Upazila Chairman, and district AL GS Aman Uddin Ahmed Manju were present at the meeting.Other programmes included hoisting of national flag half-mast atop district AL office, discussion meeting, Milad Mahfil and destitute feeding.PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.Floral tributes were offered on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Chattar in the town by local lawmaker and Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and on behalf of lawmaker from reserved seat Sheikh Anny Rahman.Among others, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, district AL GS MA Hakim Hawlader, SP Haiatul Islam Khan, district Muktijoddha Sangsad, government offices, educational institutions, Juba League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, and financial, socio-cultural and professional organisations also offered tributes.A discussion meeting was also held at DC office conference hall with DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain in the chair while Minister SM Reazul Karim was chief guest.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: On the day, at 10am, through guard of honour at Nabinagar Muktijoddha Complex, tribute was paid to Bangabandhu. Later, wreaths were placed on his portrait.Besides, discussion meeting, Milad Mahfil and prize distribution were held at the Upazila Parishad Auditorium.Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Masum, these functions were attended by Ebadul Karim, MP, as chief guest while Upazila Chairman Mohammad Maniruzzaman, Vice-Chairman Zakir Hossain Sadek and Woman Vice-Chairman Sheuli Rahman were present as special guests.Among others, upazila AL GS MA Halim, Nabinagar Municipality Mayor Advocate Shib Shankar Das, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Iqbal Hasan, Additional SP (Nabinagar Circle) Mokbul Hossain, Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Probhas Chandra Dhar, Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Shamsul Alam, and Zila Parishad Member Nurunnahar Begum were also present.Besides, on behalf of Department of Youth Development (DYD), cheques worth Tk 5.44 lakh were distributed among youths.ATRAI, NAGOGAON: To mark the day, upazila administration, and Atrai PS placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's mural at Ahsanganj Railway Station and on the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Muktijoddha Complex.Among others, UNO Md Sanaul Haque, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, AC (Land) Arif Murshed Mishu, OC of the PS Moslem Uddin, Woman Vice-Chairman Momtaz Begum, OC (Investigation) Mozammel Haque, ex-Muktijoddha Commanders Sajedur Rahman Dudu and Akhteruzzaman, Food Officer Nuruddin, and Youth Development Officer Fazlul Haque were also present at that time.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: To mark the day, at 9am, Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP, upazila parishad, Bagatipara Model PS, upazila AL, Chhatra League and different front organisations placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu on the UP premises.A discussion meeting was also held at Upazila Shilpakala Academy.Presided over by UNO Priyanka Debi Pal, it was attended by Upazila Chairman Ohidul Islam Gakul as special guest.Among others, Upazila Vice-Chairman Abdul Hadi, Woman Vice-Chairman Khodiza Begum Shapla, freedom fighter Shyamol Kumar Roy, Agriculture Officer Momrez Ali, Police Officer Monirul Islam, district AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Yunus Ali, and Zila Parishad Woman Member and upazila AL President Farida Parveen were also present on the occasion.