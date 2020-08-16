Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A girl reportedly committed suicide following her early marriage in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Mostarifa Bonnya, 13, was the daughter of Obaidul Haque of Bhatgram Village in the upazila.

Local sources said she was forced to get married with Rubel Hossain, 22, son of Abu Bakkar of Khershukna Village two months back.

However, Bonnya committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at home in the evening. Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Popi Adhikari, 25, was the wife of Shyam Adhikari, a resident of Rajapur Village under Kalishuri Union in the upazila.

The couple, blessed with a three-year-old daughter, lived in Dhaka. They came to the village home when the lockdown was announced amid coronavirus outbreak.

Local sources said she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the house at early hours while the family members were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Inspector of Bauphal PS Al Mamun confirmed the incident.















