Four go missing in rivers in two districts





FENI: Three tourists went missing in the Chhoto Feni River in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The missing tourists are: Anwar Hossain, 35, an Oman expatriate, Mehedi Hasan, 20, and Nazrul Islam Swapan. They all are residents of Debrampur Village in Daganbhuiya Upazila of Feni.

Musapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Nazrul Islam Shaheen said 23 tourists came to visit Musapur closure area in the morning.

Seven of them got into the river to catch fish. Three tourists, however, drowned by sudden surge of water.

The fire-fighters and local people are conducting rescue operation, the UP chairman added.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ziaul Haque Meer confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man went missing in the Kirtankhola River in the district on Wednesday morning.

The missing Fayez Mahmud is the son of late Sultan Ahmed of Char Fasson Upazila in Bhola District.

Local sources said Fayez fell in the water while he was crossing the river riding by a boat from Charkaua Kheya Ghat in the morning.

Since then, naval police and fire fighters have been conducting rescue operation but could not find him yet.









Officer-in-Charge of Barishal Naval Police Station Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident adding that, they are continuing the operation.





