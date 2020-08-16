Video
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:57 AM
Two murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

Two persons were murdered and another was injured in separate incidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Cumilla, in two days.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A woman was shot to death and her son injured in Babuchhara area of Dighinala Upazila in the district at early hours on Saturday.
Deceased Morsheda Begum, 40, was the wife of Abdul Malek.
A group of criminals opened fire on the house of Abdul Malek indiscriminately that killed his wife Morsheda and his son Mohammad Ahad injured.
Ahad was admitted to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Uttom Kumar Dey.
However, police sent the body to Khagrachhari Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) (Prasit Group) might have involved in the incident, the OC suspect.
But the district UPDF press secretary Niron Chakma denied the allegation.
CUMILLA: A youth was stabbed to death over trivial matter in Digambaritala area of the city on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Razib Hasan, son of Shahin, a resident of Bajrapur area. He worked as a sanitary worker.
Police and local sources said Razib locked into an altercation with Polash, Roki and Akhi, residents of the city, at around 11:30pm over a trivial matter. As a sequel to this, Razib was stabbed to injure there.
Later, locals rushed him to Cumilla General Hospital, where the on-dutu doctor declared Razib dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought the situation of the area under control.
Kotwali Model PS OC Md Anwarul Haque confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested two persons in this connection.


