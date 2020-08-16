Four die of coronavirus in two districts





NOAKHALI: Three persons including two women died of coronavirus in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district in two days, taking the total fatality cases to 74 here.

The deceased were identified as Hazera Khatun, 95, of Begumganj Upazila, Razia Khatun, 75, a resident of Sonapur Islamia Road area under Naokhali Municipality; and Iftekhar Hossain, 67, of Pashchim Maijdee in Sadar Upazila.

Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said Hazera Khatun died at her home on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, she tested positive for coronavirus.

Sadar Upazila Corona Focal Person Dr Nilima Yasmin said Razia tested positive for the virus on August 8. She died at home on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, Iftekhar died at Mugda General Hospital at night.

He tested positive for the virus on August 12, the official added.

PIROJPUR: A man died of corona positive in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, 60, a resident of the upazila.









With this, the total fatality cases rose to 14 in the district.

Of the deceased, four persons are in Sadar, four in Nesarabad, two in Mathbaria, two in Nazirpur, one in Bhandaria and one in Indurkani upazilas.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the death.

