Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:57 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Four die of coronavirus in two districts

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Four persons including two elderly women died of coronavirus in two districts- Noakhali and Pirojpur, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Three persons including two women died of coronavirus in Sadar and Begumganj upazilas of the district in two days, taking the total fatality cases to 74 here.
The deceased were identified as Hazera Khatun, 95, of Begumganj Upazila, Razia Khatun, 75, a resident of Sonapur Islamia Road area under Naokhali Municipality; and Iftekhar Hossain, 67, of Pashchim Maijdee in Sadar Upazila.
Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das said Hazera Khatun died at her home on Friday while undergoing treatment.
Earlier, she tested positive for coronavirus.
Sadar Upazila Corona Focal Person Dr Nilima Yasmin said Razia tested positive for the virus on August 8. She died at home on Thursday while undergoing treatment.
On the other hand, Iftekhar died at Mugda General Hospital at night.
He tested positive for the virus on August 12, the official added.   
PIROJPUR: A man died of corona positive in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Saidur Rahman, 60, a resident of the upazila.




With this, the total fatality cases rose to 14 in the district.  
Of the deceased, four persons are in Sadar, four in Nesarabad, two in Mathbaria, two in Nazirpur, one in Bhandaria and one in Indurkani upazilas.
District Civil Surgeon Dr Md Hasanat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu observed
Feni Muhuri Leo Club opened a free oxygen service programme for the corona patients
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Four go missing in rivers in two districts
Two murdered in two districts
Four die of coronavirus in two districts
Erosion makes Barishal villagers homeless
Man stabbed to death in Madaripur


Latest News
Two killed in Gazipur road crash
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft