

Erosion makes Barishal villagers homeless

This year's seasonal flood has inundated Dikrir Char Village in Hizla Upazila of the district.

Roads, haats, bazaars, houses, shops and educational institutions in low-lying areas have been submerged.

Seedbeds of several hundred hectares of land have gone under water. Fishes from different ponds and enclosures have been washed away.

Not only in Hizla Upazila, but also in Banaripara, Babuganj and Mehendiganj upazilas, the condition of villagers is the same.

The erosion has been triggered as the Meghna is flowing 114cm above danger mark. Croplands, houses and roads have been eroded.

Amid corona and erosion, Rahima Begum of the Meghna riverbank lost all her belongings and is now shedding tears only. She has even lost her voice for seeking assistance.

Thousands of families in Hizla Union have been marooned. Fishes worth lakhs of taka have been washed away. Colossal damage has happened in agriculture.

Not only Rahima, but also many of Abupur Village along the Meghna riverbank are facing such disgusting condition.

A 70-year-old Abdur Rahman said, "All my belongings have gone under water. There is no place for staying. Days are going in hardship. I have not seen such flooding since 1998."

The flood water has not only entered Dikrir Char, but also in different areas including Baushia, Mahishkhola, Tunchar, and Gangapur.

Though flood water receded from some areas, it has been lasting for one week in many areas.

Only in Hizla Upazila, more than 4,000 houses have been damaged. Besides, over 500 ponds, about 2,000 acres of betel nut orchard, and 150 cattle-heads have faced destruction.

The condition of Mehendiganj Upazila is also the same as Hizla Upazila. Thousands of people have been marooned in Ulania, Gobindapur, Chanpur, and Mehendiganj Sadar unions.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mujahidul Islam said the flood has fully or partially damaged 910 houses here. Not only houses, but also croplands, betel nut orchards and ponds have been affected.

Different villages including Ramkathi, Sikandarpur, Kandaria, and Jagatbal under Shayestabad Union in Barishal Sadar Upazila have been flooded, and houses and croplands have been damaged.

Fishes from uncounted number of ponds and enclosures have been washed away.

Md Golam Mostafa, a fish enclosure owner of Ramkathi Village, said, their dream has been washed away with the flooding. They have not got any government assistance so far.

People of Purba Bhuturdia Village in Kedarpur Union, Charzahapur and Silondia villages in Agarpur Union, and different villages in Rahmatpur Union of Babuganj Upazila have been marooned.

Besides, the Arial Khan River has eroded Chhota Mirganj Bazaar.

Low-lying areas in different unions of Banaripara Upazila, including Bishorkandi, Sayedkathi, Iluhar, and Baishari have been inundated.

Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman said, not many people are marooned now. The tidal water is causing the deluge. Damages in different upazilas are being assessed.

He informed 10 tonnes of rice have been allocated for each of the 10 upazilas.















