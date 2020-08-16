3 of a family burned dead

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 15: Three members of a family were burned to death as a fire broke out in a slum of AK Khan area in Chattogram on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 60, his wife Ayesha Begum, 50 and their grandson 18-month old Rashed, son of Rubel Ahmed.

According to the fire service control room, the fire broke out at Azam Nagar slum around 7:30pm. On information, eight units of two fire stations brought the blaze under control after two hours of extreme effort.