Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:57 AM
3 of a family burned dead

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 15: Three members of a family were burned to death as a fire broke out in a slum of AK Khan area in Chattogram on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Abu Taher, 60, his wife Ayesha Begum, 50 and their grandson 18-month old Rashed, son of Rubel Ahmed.
According to the fire service control room, the fire broke out at Azam Nagar slum around 7:30pm. On information, eight units of two fire stations brought the blaze under control after two hours of extreme effort.



