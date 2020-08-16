Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 August, 2020, 11:57 AM
latest
Home News

Pandemic leaves 20,000 people jobless in Khulna city alone

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

KHULNA, Aug 15: The coronavirus outbreak has left around 20,000 workers in Khulna city without a job over the last four months and forced the closure of 20 percent business establishments.
Another 20,000 workers of small and medium business establishments are at the risk of losing their jobs because of the losses incurred during the shutdown triggered by the pandemic.
There are an estimated 200,000 staff at 50,000 business establishments, including stationary, grocery, printing shop, garment factory, computer shop, bookshop, watch, jewellery, shoe, restaurants and barbershop in the city.
Traders say 20 percent of the businesses have been closed down between March and July, leaving 20,000 people jobless. Most of the shops are running with a small number of workers. If the situation does not improve, more workers will lose jobs.
Pradeep Sheel, a barbershop owner, said he used to earn Tk 800-1,000 a day but after the shutdown, his daily income has fallen to Tk 150-200.
A worker in the New Market said the owner of the shop where he works has dismissed two workers three months ago and has not cleared their wages for several months now.
"The owner is thinking of sacking more workers. I don't know how I'll run the family if I lose my job," he said.
More businesses face closure
Shafiqul Islam, owner of a cloth shop in the Railway Station area, said his shop raked in Tk 10,000-12,000 in sales every day but the pandemic has brought his business on the verge of closure. "I've already terminated two workers of my shop and I don't know if I'll be able to continue the business," he said.
Shahidul Haque Sohel, general secretary of Bangladesh Computer Association of Khulna, said the future looks grim.
"There're 400 workers at 100 computer shops in the city and the owners of the businesses couldn't sack them as they're well trained in software and kept counting losses," he said.
Rezaul Karim, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said: "Twenty percent shops of the city are now closed and if the situation continues for another two-three months, then more shops will be shut down."
Mafidul Islam Tutul, director of Khulna Chamber of Commerce Industry, said more businesses are sacking their employees because of financial crisis. He urged businesses to be humanitarian while dealing with workers.
A survey by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said about 13 percent of people have become unemployed in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 of a family burned dead
Pandemic leaves 20,000 people jobless in Khulna city alone
DU IML Alumni Association established, committee formed
Bangabandhu Memorial Lecture held at JU
child rights GNB hails ILO's decision  
Jatiya Party to observe Nat'l Mourning Day
‘Don’t be complacent’: Economists about robust remittance inflow
‘BNP should seek apology for celebrating Khaleda’s fake birthday’


Latest News
Two killed in Gazipur road crash
Probe body holding public hearing
Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.7cr recovered in Teknaf
18 killed, 21 missing in massive Nepal landslide
Jashore CDC Assistant director, 4 others remanded
12 ‘drug addicts’ held in Joypurhat
COVID-19: South African President announces relaxation of lockdown
Trump:"Probably not" to join Putin-proposed summit on Iran
Lyon upset Man City to set up semi with Bayern
Trump's younger brother dies in New York hospital
Most Read News
Nation observes National Mourning Day today
Sinovac’s vaccine candidate shows no promise in Phase II trial
US confirms seizure of Iranian fuel on Venezuela-bound ships
Low over bay: Storm rushing to country's coastal region at 80kph
Artist Murtaja Baseer no more
Efforts intensified to bring back fugitive killers of Bangabandhu: Quader
Aug 15 plotters still spreading hatred of communalism: Quader
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Bangladesh Missions abroad pay homage to Bangabandhu
Messages of President, PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft