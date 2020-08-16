Video
DU IML Alumni Association established, committee formed

Published : Sunday, 16 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

The Alumni Association of the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) at Dhaka University was established on Friday.
The main objective of the DUIMLAA is to establish a network between the alumni and current students, and carry out academic activities in the field of various languages and cultures, a press release said.
The maiden 52 general members of the organisation nominated a seven-member executive committee, which named Ansarul Alam, Associate Professor of Japanese Language and Culture of IML as president and Naushaad Kabir, Assistant Professor of English Language at IML as general secretary.
According to the newly formed DUIMLAA Constitution, IML Director Professor Dr Shishir Bhattacharja will be the advisor of the association.


