Thai tourism authority launches exclusive social media for BD





The pages will communicate with the Bangladeshi travellers primarily in Bengali (Bangla) as well as in English, UNB reported citing a press release.

With the establishment of this dedicated social media space for the Bangladeshi audience keeping an eye for their need, taste, inquiries and requirements, the TAT is focusing on their future travel to Thailand by getting closer and understanding them.

This move comes at the time when TAT through its various offices is trying to stay well-connected with the travel trade partners and the tourists in Bangladesh and providing them regularly with all necessary updates.

Vachirachai Sirisumpan, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (New Delhi) in charge of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and North and East India said Bangladesh is regarded as one of the high potential markets to Thailand from South Asia region.

"TAT has seen a good growth of tourist arrivals to Thailand, and would therefore like to establish a communication channel exclusively for Bangladesh…I do hope to see a sustained growth of the market in the future," he added.

Bangladesh is one of the important source markets for TAT as other than families visiting Thailand for holidaying, a good number of medical tourists also visit top-quality health facilities in Thailand.

There is a significant count of business travellers also who regularly go to Thailand for various business purposes.

In addition, Thailand offers excellent Halal food options everywhere which is a necessity for most of the Bangladeshi travellers and comfortable hospitality facilities that they may want, added the press release.









The Bangladesh market is coordinated and managed by TAT New Delhi office. Until these dedicated pages were launched on August 1 greeting the audience a Happy Eid, TAT New Delhi social media pages were used as communication handles to connect with the audience in Bangladesh to update them with any required information.

Thailand securing the top spot in Covid-19 recovery global index with the highest score beating all countries in the world stands as a testimony that the country is doing everything in its capacity to restart tourism and at the same time stay on top of people's mind when travel resumes.

The activities conducted by TAT in various important source markets are relentless and the opening of dedicated social media communication chain in Bangladesh in the vernacular language corroborates how important the Bangladesh market is for Thailand.

